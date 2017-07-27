After leaving New Mexico, WR Matt Quarells lands at Iowa

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Just prior to the start of summer camp, Iowa’s receiving corps has been unexpectedly bolstered.

Speaking at the Mountain West Conference’s version of media days, Bob Davie revealed that Matt Quarells has decided to leave his New Mexico football program. Not only that, the Lobos head coach revealed the wide receiver’s destination — the Hawkeyes.

“He’s a great kid, and I hate to lose him,” Davie said according to the Albuquerque Journal. “But I think Iowa’s a good fit for him.”

A native of St. Louis, Quarells wanted to finish up his playing career closer to home, his now-former coach added.

As a graduate transfer, Quarells will be able to contribute in the Hawkeyes’ passing game this season. Not only that, but the rising junior can play in 2018 as well as he has two years of eligibility remaining.

After catching two passes for 23 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2015, he caught 11 for 180 yards and a touchdown last season. The lone score was a 62-yarder in the season-opening win over South Dakota. He caught a career-high five passes two weeks later in a nine-point loss to Rutgers.