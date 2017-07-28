Coastal Carolina head coach Joe Moglia will miss 2017 season to recover from health issues

Coastal Carolina will transition to the FBS level this season but will unfortunately have to do so without their head coach.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the news on Friday that Chanticleers coach Joe Moglia will miss the upcoming 2017 season, as recent health issues will force him to take a five-month medical sabbatical.

“For three years now, I have had a bronchial asthmatic reaction to allergies, which causes inflammation around my lungs. The inflammation restricts the lungs, which could create a serious breathing problem,” Moglia said in a statement released by the school. “I want to be clear: I do not have a disease and I am in no danger, but I do need to get this addressed. Dr. David DeCenzo, the president of CCU, has offered me a medical sabbatical for the next five months, which I’m going to take.

“The doctors and I are confident that this will take care of the problem, and I will be 100% ready to go by the end of the season.”

Mogila had precautionary surgery on his trachea last week that caused him to miss Sun Belt Media Day but it appears he will still need some added time to recover.

The 68-year-old former financial CEO turned head coach has led Coastal Carolina since 2012 and gone 51-15 at the school, all at the FCS level. Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell took Mogila’s place at media day last week and was named the interim head coach for the rest of the 2017 season.

The Chanticleers open the season on September 2nd against UMass.