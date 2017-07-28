Ed Orgeron boots media out of LSU’s preseason camp

From the swamp to the bayou, the war on the media apparently knows no bounds.
The Baton Rouge Advocate reports that Ed Orgeron has significantly reversed the openness of the program and completely shut out media access to LSU’s preseason camp this year, blocking an outside look into the Tigers’ practice for the first time.
“The complete closure of camp practices could be a first ever for the school, and LSU appears to be the only program in the Southeastern Conference to have done so,” the paper said. “All other schools plan or have allowed reporters into practice for at least one day of drills, according to camp schedules obtained by The Advocate.”
Players are set to report to camp on Sunday, with the team’s first practice the following day. LSU provided a statement that said the school will provide video and photos of practice each day but each will obviously be vary controlled in terms of content.
The restrictive new policies with the media are quite the reversal for Orgeron, who once coached in front of hundreds of fans and media members while an assistant under Pete Carroll at USC and later opened up practices to reporters in Los Angeles as interim head coach of the Trojans. Even during his first head coaching stop at fellow SEC school Ole Miss, the raspy-voiced cajun held open practices early during his tenure in Oxford.
Sadly closed practices are becoming all the norm in college football and after previously being much more open than Les Miles was the past few years, Orgeron appears to be joining the trend and giving the boot to the media at LSU’s practices.
Ole Miss can take solace that in the fact that their news dump was blown off most front pages in the state by far more important news dumps from elsewhere in the country but the Rebels still made plenty of noise on Friday.
First, the school released the names of the vast majority of the boosters involved in the school’s on-going NCAA infractions case. Ole Miss has previously redacted most of the names in the two Notices of Allegations sent to the school by the enforcement staff. Following a court case related to the matter and numerous squabbles with various parties, the state ethics commission eventually told the university to release the names.
Per the Jackson Clarion-Ledger:
“Those names were revealed Friday when the university released its two Notice of Allegations and published all but two of the booster names. There were 14 boosters involved included in the Notice of Allegations and they were tied to more than half of Ole Miss’ 15 Level I violations. The football program itself faces 21 alleged violations.”
While the release of such information alone would have made for a busy Friday, there was still plenty more to check off in Oxford.
The school also announced the hiring of a new offensive line coach in Jack Bicknell Jr. to fill the vacancy left when Matt Luke was promoted to head coach in the wake of Hugh Freeze’s resignation. Bicknell has been coaching offensive line in the NFL since 2009 with four different franchises but is no stranger to the college game having been the former head coach at Louisiana Tech. He also had two stints as a coach at Boston College in addition to a stop at New Hampshire.
Perhaps most notably, Bicknell played for the Eagles back in the mid-80’s under his father of the same name and is best known for being the center for Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie.
Coastal Carolina will transition to the FBS level this season but will unfortunately have to do so without their head coach.
Yahoo! Sports first reported the news on Friday that Chanticleers coach Joe Moglia will miss the upcoming 2017 season, as recent health issues will force him to take a five-month medical sabbatical.
“For three years now, I have had a bronchial asthmatic reaction to allergies, which causes inflammation around my lungs. The inflammation restricts the lungs, which could create a serious breathing problem,” Moglia said in a statement released by the school. “I want to be clear: I do not have a disease and I am in no danger, but I do need to get this addressed. Dr. David DeCenzo, the president of CCU, has offered me a medical sabbatical for the next five months, which I’m going to take.
“The doctors and I are confident that this will take care of the problem, and I will be 100% ready to go by the end of the season.”
Mogila had precautionary surgery on his trachea last week that caused him to miss Sun Belt Media Day but it appears he will still need some added time to recover.
The 68-year-old former financial CEO turned head coach has led Coastal Carolina since 2012 and gone 51-15 at the school, all at the FCS level. Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell took Mogila’s place at media day last week and was named the interim head coach for the rest of the 2017 season.
The Chanticleers open the season on September 2nd against UMass.
Preseason camps are opening across the country in the next week or so but one ACC team will do so without several key contributors.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced on Friday afternoon a slew of player-related discipline decisions and all four significantly alter the outlook for the Panthers during their upcoming non-conference slate to begin the season. Senior defensive end Rori Blair received the harshest punishment as he was dismissed from the program for “conduct detrimental to the program.”
As big of a loss as Blair is along the defensive line though, the team will also be without junior safety (and perhaps best defender on the team) Jordan Whitehead and starting middle linebacker Quintin Wirginis for the first three games of the year after unspecified violations of team policy. Starting offensive lineman Alex Bookser is also suspended for the season opener for “his involvement in an offseason legal situation involving a motor vehicle.”
“Our program’s foundation will always be built on discipline and personal responsibility,” Narduzzi said in a release. “These are highly disappointing situations but I am hopeful that each of these young men will be better, stronger and wiser after taking accountability for their actions.
“In addition to sitting out multiple games, Quintin and Jordan will continue to be held accountable to internal standards of conduct.”
The Panthers open against Bo Pelini’s Youngstown State squad before facing in-state rival and defending Big 10 champion Penn State in State College. Whitehead and Wirginis will also miss out on the team’s other non-conference game in Week 3 as Oklahoma State comes to Pittsburgh.
Narduzzi’s defense wasn’t all that good last season and the loss of so many key contributors for the opening three games will make life even tougher given the high-powered offenses they’ll see from the Nittany Lions and Cowboys.
Don’t worry, you’ll have some time to set travel plans for this series, especially the last game of it.
Friday, both BYU and Virginia Tech confirmed that the two football programs had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Cougars and Hokies will meet at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sept. 26, 2026, with the second game scheduled for Sept. 14, 2030, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
The 2026 game will mark the first-ever between the two football teams.
“Virginia Tech has consistently been one of the best teams in college football for a very long time,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. “They are always in the running for the top spot in the ACC because of their high level of talent and great coaching. We are pleased to be able to schedule this series.”
This is actually the second game BYU has scheduled for the 2026 season, with the first half of a home-and-home with Arizona being the other. Tech has one-upped that as the BYU game that season completes their non-conference schedule nearly a decade out — VMI (Sept. 5), Old Dominion (Sept. 12) and Maryland (Sept. 19).
The VMI and ODU games were also announced today by Tech as part of a massive schedule dump by the program.
Tech will face ODU every season from 2026 through 2031, with the teams playing three games each at their respective homes. Five games against Liberty were also announced, the first coming in 2022 followed by four in a row from 2027-2030. Three of those games will be played in Blacksburg (2027, 2028, 2029).