Virginia Tech, BYU add way-into-the-future home-and-home

Don’t worry, you’ll have some time to set travel plans for this series, especially the last game of it.
Friday, both BYU and Virginia Tech confirmed that the two football programs had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Cougars and Hokies will meet at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sept. 26, 2026, with the second game scheduled for Sept. 14, 2030, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
The 2026 game will mark the first-ever between the two football teams.
“Virginia Tech has consistently been one of the best teams in college football for a very long time,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. “They are always in the running for the top spot in the ACC because of their high level of talent and great coaching. We are pleased to be able to schedule this series.”
This is actually the second game BYU has scheduled for the 2026 season, with the first half of a home-and-home with Arizona being the other. Tech has one-upped that as the BYU game that season completes their non-conference schedule nearly a decade out — VMI (Sept. 5), Old Dominion (Sept. 12) and Maryland (Sept. 19).
The VMI and ODU games were also announced today by Tech as part of a massive schedule dump by the program.
Tech will face ODU every season from 2026 through 2031, with the teams playing three games each at their respective homes. Five games against Liberty were also announced, the first coming in 2022 followed by four in a row from 2027-2030. Three of those games will be played in Blacksburg (2027, 2028, 2029).
Preseason camps are opening across the country in the next week or so but one ACC team will do so without several key contributors.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced on Friday afternoon a slew of player-related discipline decisions and all four significantly alter the outlook for the Panthers during their upcoming non-conference slate to begin the season. Senior defensive end Rori Blair received the harshest punishment as he was dismissed from the program for “conduct detrimental to the program.”
As big of a loss as Blair is along the defensive line though, the team will also be without junior safety (and perhaps best defender on the team) Jordan Whitehead and starting middle linebacker Quintin Wirginis for the first three games of the year after unspecified violations of team policy. Starting offensive lineman Alex Bookser is also suspended for the season opener for “his involvement in an offseason legal situation involving a motor vehicle.”
“Our program’s foundation will always be built on discipline and personal responsibility,” Narduzzi said in a release. “These are highly disappointing situations but I am hopeful that each of these young men will be better, stronger and wiser after taking accountability for their actions.
“In addition to sitting out multiple games, Quintin and Jordan will continue to be held accountable to internal standards of conduct.”
The Panthers open against Bo Pelini’s Youngstown State squad before facing in-state rival and defending Big 10 champion Penn State in State College. Whitehead and Wirginis will also miss out on the team’s other non-conference game in Week 3 as Oklahoma State comes to Pittsburgh.
Narduzzi’s defense wasn’t all that good last season and the loss of so many key contributors for the opening three games will make life even tougher given the high-powered offenses they’ll see from the Nittany Lions and Cowboys.
In early April, erstwhile Syracuse tight end Kendall Moore announced on social media that he had himself a new college football home. Nearly four months later, that move has come to fruition.
Texas confirmed Friday that Moore has graduated from SU and officially joined the UT football team. The Longhorns open summer camp Monday, and Moore will be on hand working out with his new teammates.
As he’s coming in as a graduate transfer — he announced his departure from the Orange in December — he’ll be eligible to play in 2017, his final season of eligibility.
Moore started a total of four games in 2014 and 2015, including two of the first three in the latter season before sustaining the season-ending injury that led to a medical hardship waiver that will allow him to play this season. The 6-5, 245-pound senior finished his ‘Cuse career with 14 catches for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He caught one of the passes for 15 of the yards in 2016.
In Austin, Moore could very well open the season as the starter. The incumbent Andrew Beck has undergone a pair of foot surgeries while two others on the roster at the position, Reese Leitao and Cade Brewer, haven’t played a down at the collegiate level. The former definitely won’t be the starter to start the season as he was suspended for the first two games because of an offseason arrest.
One other option at tight end,Garrett Gray, is making the transition from wide receiver.
Colorado’s rough offseason off the field will continue right up to the eve of summer camp kicking off.
The Boulder Daily Camera is reporting that Buffaloes cornerback Anthony Julmisse was arrested on multiple charges Thursday related to a domestic incident. Specifically, the sophomore defensive back is facing one count each of third-degree assault and domestic violence and two counts of physical harassment.
No specific details of what led to the arrest and charges have been made available at this time.
As a result of the situation, however, Julmisse was indefinitely suspended by Mike MacIntyre.
“We will determine any further disciplinary action after receiving more information,” the head coach said in a statement. “I am very troubled by these allegations, as they do not represent the values of our university and our football program. I have reported the allegations to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance so that it may conduct any appropriate inquiries.”
Julmisse played in all 14 games last season. Exiting spring practice, he was one of the Buffaloes’ starters at cornerback.
In June, MacIntyre was publicly reprimanded by the university for his handling of allegations made by the longtime girlfriend of one of his assistants, Joe Tumpkin, of a long history of domestic abuse. Additionally, MacIntyre was ordered to make a $100,000 donation to domestic violence causes.
Less than a week later, the university’s regents approved a four-year, $16.25 million extension for the coach.
That certainly didn’t take long.
Not long after Darren Carrington‘s father confirmed that his son would be transferring to Utah, Kyle Whittingham confirmed Thursday that would indeed be the case, although the talented wide receiver still had some unspecified hurdles to clear in order to play or even practice with the team. One day later, however, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Salt Lake Tribune that Carrington has been cleared and has now been admitted to the university.
Carrington opens summer camp Friday night, and will be on the field practicing with his new Utes teammates.
“It’s always a tough decision when you talk about a player that you’re going to add to your program potentially that has a checkered past,” Whittingham said Thursday. “You’ve got to make a decision based on all the information you can gather, based on the athletes’ attitude. …
“I feel, in this case, that it was the right thing to do to give Darren another opportunity.”
Earlier this month, Oregon announced that it had dismissed Carrington, a move that came a couple of weeks after the senior was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants. That was merely Carrington’s latest off-field misstep as the receiver was ruled ineligible for Oregon’s College Football Playoff Championship loss to Ohio State a couple of years ago; was cited for open container in October 2015; and was accused of breaking a man’s arm in a Halloween incident last year.
On the field last season he was an explosive weapon as his 606 yards receiving last year were tops on the team, while his five receiving touchdowns were tied for first. His 43 catches were second on the team as well.