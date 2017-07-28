Virginia Tech, BYU add way-into-the-future home-and-home

Don’t worry, you’ll have some time to set travel plans for this series, especially the last game of it.

Friday, both BYU and Virginia Tech confirmed that the two football programs had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Cougars and Hokies will meet at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sept. 26, 2026, with the second game scheduled for Sept. 14, 2030, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

The 2026 game will mark the first-ever between the two football teams.

“Virginia Tech has consistently been one of the best teams in college football for a very long time,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. “They are always in the running for the top spot in the ACC because of their high level of talent and great coaching. We are pleased to be able to schedule this series.”

This is actually the second game BYU has scheduled for the 2026 season, with the first half of a home-and-home with Arizona being the other. Tech has one-upped that as the BYU game that season completes their non-conference schedule nearly a decade out — VMI (Sept. 5), Old Dominion (Sept. 12) and Maryland (Sept. 19).

The VMI and ODU games were also announced today by Tech as part of a massive schedule dump by the program.

Tech will face ODU every season from 2026 through 2031, with the teams playing three games each at their respective homes. Five games against Liberty were also announced, the first coming in 2022 followed by four in a row from 2027-2030. Three of those games will be played in Blacksburg (2027, 2028, 2029).