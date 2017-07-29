Lane Kiffin feels for White House Chief of Staff booted by Donald Trump

Because of course Lane Kiffin would find himself interjected into the latest controversy to hit President Donald Trump‘s White House.
After days of controversy and in-fighting, Reince Priebus was ousted as the White House Chief of Staff Friday. So, what does this have to do with Kiffin and college football? It appears that Priebus was given the boot off of Air Force One as word of his dismissal spread…
… which was eerily similar to Kiffin being pulled off the bus and fired as USC’s head coach in the parking area of a private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in September of 2013.
Nearly immediately, several Twitter users noted the similarities and referred to Priebus as having been “Kiffin’d.” Naturally, that caught the attention of the former Alabama offensive coordinator and current FAU head coach, who took to Twitter to reveal that he feels Priebus’ pain.
Don’t change, Lane. Ever.
Just about every bit of news between now and very late August is going to be bad news for college football programs and that is certainly the case for Alabama on Saturday.
As first reported by the Tuscaloosa News, Crimson Tide projected starter Da’Shawn Hand was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence. It’s unclear as to whether the defensive end is in the process of getting released just yet but local media is reporting that his bail has been set at $1,000 in the matter.
“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions,” head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”
Obviously Saban isn’t committing to any sort of punishment for Hand just yet but his potential loss early in the season will be notable considering how much rebuilding the Tide has to do up front following the departures of Jonathan Allen, Davlin Tomlinson and others. Add in facing a potential top five team in Florida State for the season opener and things just might be a little more interesting come kickoff down in Atlanta.
Hand was supposed to turn into the latest first-rounder off of the defensive line under Saban after arriving in Tuscaloosa as the No. 1 overall recruit in 2014. He recorded just 21 tackles and two sacks last year as a junior but is expected to play a vital role in the team’s pass rush as this season’s projected starter at one of the defensive end spots.
Saban has been all over the place in terms of player discipline over the years so it’s hard to say just what he’ll do with Hand at the end of the day but the bottom line is it’s never a good phone call for the coach to receive, much less just a few days before preseason camp opens on Thursday.
Last season, Randy Shannon was the 36th-highest paid SEC assistant amongst those listed in the USA Today coaching salaries database. This year, he’ll be exponentially higher when the next database is unveiled.
Florida revealed Friday that Shannon will earn $890,000 in guaranteed base salary for the 2017 season. That’s a $400,000 increase over what he earned last season with the Gators.
His new salary would’ve placed him 10th in the conference last season, seventh amongst defensive coordinators.
Additionally, Shannon is in line to receive a $100,000 loyalty bonus if he’s still with the football program after March 1 of next year.
Shannon was promoted to defensive coordinator in January of this year, not long after his predecessor, Geoff Collins, left to take the head-coaching job at Temple. He had spent the past two seasons as the Gators’ linebackers coach and also holds the title of associate head coach.
Shannon came to Gainesville with a pedigree almost exclusively tied to the University of Miami.
A linebacker for the Hurricanes, Shannon’s first coaching job came at The U as a graduate assistant. He then spent 12 of the next 15 years as an assistant at his alma mater — he was on the Miami Dolphins staff from 1998-2000 — the last five in the role of defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach in 2007. Fired in 2010, Shannon spent 2012 at TCU and 2013-14 at Arkansas — he was linebackers coach at each stop — prior to his move to Florida in 2015.
Six and a half months later, and after restrictions were placed on him, Shai McKenzie has found a new college football home.
Friday, it was confirmed by the Newport News Daily Press that McKenzie will continue his collegiate playing career at Hampton University. As the Pirates play at the FCS level, McKenzie will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
The running back would have another season of eligibility to use beyond this season as well if he so chooses.
In mid-January of this year, McKenzie announced his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech.
A four-star 2014 recruit, only one signee was rated higher than McKenzie in Tech’s class that year.
The Pennsylvania native’s career actually began with promise as he was second on the Hokies in rushing as a true freshman when he went down with a torn ACL in the fifth game of the season. At that time, McKenzie had 269 yards on the ground; in the two years after, he ran for a combined 126 yards.
His 2015 season was limited to two games because of the lingering effects of the ACL injury. Last season, McKenzie ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Devaughn Cooper had been expected to be one of Arizona’s breakout players this coming season after an impressive spring. Unfortunately for both the player and the program, that won’t be the case.
The Wildcats released their updated roster Friday and, somewhat surprisingly, Cooper’s name wasn’t on it. It’s unclear what exactly the circumstances were surrounding the wide receiver’s departure, although one report had it taking place earlier this month.
Cooper was a three-star 2016 recruit, and only three players in the Wildcats’ class were rated higher than the California high school product.
After sitting out the 2016 opener, Cooper played the next two weeks in wins over Grambling and Hawaii. His first career catch, for 15 yards, came in the latter game; unfortunately, an injury in the same game sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
Cooper received a medical redshirt for 2016.
Three of the Wildcats’ top receivers from a year ago are no longer with the football program because of expired eligibility. Given the dearth of experienced returning talent, players such as Cooper were expected to play major roles in making up for the lost production.
Shun Brown, who led the team in receiving yards (521) and yards per catch (18.0) last season, is Rich Rodriguez‘s top returning receiver. He was also tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three and second in receptions with 29.