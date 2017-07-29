Ole Miss seeking to dismiss Houston Nutt’s lawsuit, attorney fires back at school over records

Billable hours are undefeated, especially when it comes to college athletics. One area of the country that is racking them up at an impressive rate is not surprisingly in the state of Mississippi.
The ongoing scandal at Ole Miss that has already led to the resignation/firing of Hugh Freeze continued this week as school officials filed paperwork late Thursday night looking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against them by former head coach Houston Nutt. The Jackson Clarion-Ledger obtained the response filled by the university, its board of trustees and the school’s athletic department, which is seeking to throwout a complaint that officials allegedly conspired to propagate misinformation about the former coach as it relates to the sprawling NCAA scandal in Oxford.
“Nutt has attempted to create jurisdiction where none exists by misrepresenting the citizenship of the University of Mississippi and the IHL Board,” the response said. “As a court of limited jurisdiction, this Court should dismiss this action in its entirety.
“Alternatively, this Court should dismiss the claims against the University and the IHL Board based on their Eleventh Amendment immunity.”
Nutt is seeking compensation on multiple grounds as well as for attorney’s fees in the case. Not long after Ole Miss filed their motion to dismiss in the case, the former coach’s attorney in the matter, Thomas Mars, told USA Today that the school is “engaging in stonewalling tactics” as it relates to several records requests related to the case. Perhaps most notably, the university is seeking $25,100 in legal fees in order to turn over records and avoiding turning over the full five years worth of records from Freeze’s cell phone.
“There’s nothing they can do with those records except produce them,” Mars said. “There’s no reason for lawyers to look at them. They’re not allowed to redact them. Phone records aren’t privileged under any circumstances. This is just a bogus exercise they’re manufacturing to try to put a huge price tag on these records and deter me and other people from getting their hands on them. They can’t make me pay for their lawyers to review them. That’s their problem.”
As explosive as the allegations were that led to Freeze’s dismissal were last week, it appears both sides are gearing up for a long and messy fight that will continue dog the football program as they begin preseason preparations in the next few days. As entertaining as game days are in The Grove, it seems the courtroom might be just as interesting for the Rebels this fall.
South Carolina may not have the historical success that some of their peers in the SEC have had but there’s little doubt that there are few things cooler in college football than hearing ‘Sandstorm’ blasting around Williams-Brice Stadium as the Gamecocks take the field.
The school is apparently not content to just leave it to that entrance music to keep the crowd into the game however because The State reports that South Carolina will be hiring a live DJ this fall to keep the party going during down times in the action.
“It’s not like we’re going to play music between every play, but we will be learning from Game 1 to Game 7 what resonates with the fans and the players,” senior associate athletics director for marketing and branding Eric Nichols told the paper. “I expect it to be very positive. The music is an area that we needed to improve, and we are putting human resources and financial resources into making it better.”
The Gamecocks are far from the only program to employ a DJ but what is very intriguing is the fact that the practice was in many ways popularized by rival Clemson, which has had their own DJ for home games at Death Valley the past few seasons. Given that the Tigers play in Columbia to end the regular season for both teams in 2017, perhaps a DJ spin-off will be the latest addition to the fierce Palmetto Bowl.
If Dino Babers wants to take the next step at Syracuse in 2017, he’ll have to do so without a key starter along the offensive line this season.
The school announced Saturday that starting left guard Aaron Roberts suffered a left knee injury during the team’s summer conditioning drills and will miss the season as a result. The Orange noted that the redshirt junior started all 12 games in 2016 and led the team in snaps played and knockdown blocks for an offensive lineman.
As tough of a blow as losing a starting lineman is, it’s even rougher for Roberts considering the team opens preseason camp tomorrow.
Sophomores Sam Clausman and Andrejas Duerig likely get first crack at filling in for Roberts at guard prior to any shuffling of players during fall camp. Syracuse will open the season against Central Connecticut State but the loss of their starting guard will probably be felt most in late September when the team travels to LSU and N.C. State in back-to-back weeks.
Just about every bit of news between now and very late August is going to be bad news for college football programs and that is certainly the case for Alabama on Saturday.
As first reported by the Tuscaloosa News, Crimson Tide projected starter Da’Shawn Hand was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence. It’s unclear as to whether the defensive end is in the process of getting released just yet but local media is reporting that his bail has been set at $1,000 in the matter.
“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions,” head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”
Obviously Saban isn’t committing to any sort of punishment for Hand just yet but his potential loss early in the season will be notable considering how much rebuilding the Tide has to do up front following the departures of Jonathan Allen, Davlin Tomlinson and others. Add in facing a potential top five team in Florida State for the season opener and things just might be a little more interesting come kickoff down in Atlanta.
Hand was supposed to turn into the latest first-rounder off of the defensive line under Saban after arriving in Tuscaloosa as the No. 1 overall recruit in 2014. He recorded just 21 tackles and two sacks last year as a junior but is expected to play a vital role in the team’s pass rush as this season’s projected starter at one of the defensive end spots.
Saban has been all over the place in terms of player discipline over the years so it’s hard to say just what he’ll do with Hand at the end of the day but the bottom line is it’s never a good phone call for the coach to receive, much less just a few days before preseason camp opens on Thursday.
Because of course Lane Kiffin would find himself interjected into the latest controversy to hit President Donald Trump‘s White House.
After days of controversy and in-fighting, Reince Priebus was ousted as the White House Chief of Staff Friday. So, what does this have to do with Kiffin and college football? It appears that Priebus was given the boot off of Air Force One as word of his dismissal spread…
… which was eerily similar to Kiffin being pulled off the bus and fired as USC’s head coach in the parking area of a private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in September of 2013.
Nearly immediately, several Twitter users noted the similarities and referred to Priebus as having been “Kiffin’d.” Naturally, that caught the attention of the former Alabama offensive coordinator and current FAU head coach, who took to Twitter to reveal that he feels Priebus’ pain.
Don’t change, Lane. Ever.