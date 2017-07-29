Randy Shannon gets $400k bump in pay as Florida’s DC

Last season, Randy Shannon was the 36th-highest paid SEC assistant amongst those listed in the USA Today coaching salaries database. This year, he’ll be exponentially higher when the next database is unveiled.

Florida revealed Friday that Shannon will earn $890,000 in guaranteed base salary for the 2017 season. That’s a $400,000 increase over what he earned last season with the Gators.

His new salary would’ve placed him 10th in the conference last season, seventh amongst defensive coordinators.

Additionally, Shannon is in line to receive a $100,000 loyalty bonus if he’s still with the football program after March 1 of next year.

Shannon was promoted to defensive coordinator in January of this year, not long after his predecessor, Geoff Collins, left to take the head-coaching job at Temple. He had spent the past two seasons as the Gators’ linebackers coach and also holds the title of associate head coach.

Shannon came to Gainesville with a pedigree almost exclusively tied to the University of Miami.

A linebacker for the Hurricanes, Shannon’s first coaching job came at The U as a graduate assistant. He then spent 12 of the next 15 years as an assistant at his alma mater — he was on the Miami Dolphins staff from 1998-2000 — the last five in the role of defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach in 2007. Fired in 2010, Shannon spent 2012 at TCU and 2013-14 at Arkansas — he was linebackers coach at each stop — prior to his move to Florida in 2015.