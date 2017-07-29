South Carolina will hire live DJ for home game entertainment this fall

South Carolina may not have the historical success that some of their peers in the SEC have had but there’s little doubt that there are few things cooler in college football than hearing ‘Sandstorm’ blasting around Williams-Brice Stadium as the Gamecocks take the field.
The school is apparently not content to just leave it to that entrance music to keep the crowd into the game however because The State reports that South Carolina will be hiring a live DJ this fall to keep the party going during down times in the action.
“It’s not like we’re going to play music between every play, but we will be learning from Game 1 to Game 7 what resonates with the fans and the players,” senior associate athletics director for marketing and branding Eric Nichols told the paper. “I expect it to be very positive. The music is an area that we needed to improve, and we are putting human resources and financial resources into making it better.”
The Gamecocks are far from the only program to employ a DJ but what is very intriguing is the fact that the practice was in many ways popularized by rival Clemson, which has had their own DJ for home games at Death Valley the past few seasons. Given that the Tigers play in Columbia to end the regular season for both teams in 2017, perhaps a DJ spin-off will be the latest addition to the fierce Palmetto Bowl.
If Dino Babers wants to take the next step at Syracuse in 2017, he’ll have to do so without a key starter along the offensive line this season.
The school announced Saturday that starting left guard Aaron Roberts suffered a left knee injury during the team’s summer conditioning drills and will miss the season as a result. The Orange noted that the redshirt junior started all 12 games in 2016 and led the team in snaps played and knockdown blocks for an offensive lineman.
As tough of a blow as losing a starting lineman is, it’s even rougher for Roberts considering the team opens preseason camp tomorrow.
Sophomores Sam Clausman and Andrejas Duerig likely get first crack at filling in for Roberts at guard prior to any shuffling of players during fall camp. Syracuse will open the season against Central Connecticut State but the loss of their starting guard will probably be felt most in late September when the team travels to LSU and N.C. State in back-to-back weeks.
Just about every bit of news between now and very late August is going to be bad news for college football programs and that is certainly the case for Alabama on Saturday.
As first reported by the Tuscaloosa News, Crimson Tide projected starter Da’Shawn Hand was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence. It’s unclear as to whether the defensive end is in the process of getting released just yet but local media is reporting that his bail has been set at $1,000 in the matter.
“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions,” head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”
Obviously Saban isn’t committing to any sort of punishment for Hand just yet but his potential loss early in the season will be notable considering how much rebuilding the Tide has to do up front following the departures of Jonathan Allen, Davlin Tomlinson and others. Add in facing a potential top five team in Florida State for the season opener and things just might be a little more interesting come kickoff down in Atlanta.
Hand was supposed to turn into the latest first-rounder off of the defensive line under Saban after arriving in Tuscaloosa as the No. 1 overall recruit in 2014. He recorded just 21 tackles and two sacks last year as a junior but is expected to play a vital role in the team’s pass rush as this season’s projected starter at one of the defensive end spots.
Saban has been all over the place in terms of player discipline over the years so it’s hard to say just what he’ll do with Hand at the end of the day but the bottom line is it’s never a good phone call for the coach to receive, much less just a few days before preseason camp opens on Thursday.
Because of course Lane Kiffin would find himself interjected into the latest controversy to hit President Donald Trump‘s White House.
After days of controversy and in-fighting, Reince Priebus was ousted as the White House Chief of Staff Friday. So, what does this have to do with Kiffin and college football? It appears that Priebus was given the boot off of Air Force One as word of his dismissal spread…
… which was eerily similar to Kiffin being pulled off the bus and fired as USC’s head coach in the parking area of a private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in September of 2013.
Nearly immediately, several Twitter users noted the similarities and referred to Priebus as having been “Kiffin’d.” Naturally, that caught the attention of the former Alabama offensive coordinator and current FAU head coach, who took to Twitter to reveal that he feels Priebus’ pain.
Don’t change, Lane. Ever.
Last season, Randy Shannon was the 36th-highest paid SEC assistant amongst those listed in the USA Today coaching salaries database. This year, he’ll be exponentially higher when the next database is unveiled.
Florida revealed Friday that Shannon will earn $890,000 in guaranteed base salary for the 2017 season. That’s a $400,000 increase over what he earned last season with the Gators.
His new salary would’ve placed him 10th in the conference last season, seventh amongst defensive coordinators.
Additionally, Shannon is in line to receive a $100,000 loyalty bonus if he’s still with the football program after March 1 of next year.
Shannon was promoted to defensive coordinator in January of this year, not long after his predecessor, Geoff Collins, left to take the head-coaching job at Temple. He had spent the past two seasons as the Gators’ linebackers coach and also holds the title of associate head coach.
Shannon came to Gainesville with a pedigree almost exclusively tied to the University of Miami.
A linebacker for the Hurricanes, Shannon’s first coaching job came at The U as a graduate assistant. He then spent 12 of the next 15 years as an assistant at his alma mater — he was on the Miami Dolphins staff from 1998-2000 — the last five in the role of defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach in 2007. Fired in 2010, Shannon spent 2012 at TCU and 2013-14 at Arkansas — he was linebackers coach at each stop — prior to his move to Florida in 2015.