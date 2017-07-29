WR Devaughn Cooper no longer part of Arizona football team

Devaughn Cooper had been expected to be one of Arizona’s breakout players this coming season after an impressive spring. Unfortunately for both the player and the program, that won’t be the case.

The Wildcats released their updated roster Friday and, somewhat surprisingly, Cooper’s name wasn’t on it. It’s unclear what exactly the circumstances were surrounding the wide receiver’s departure, although one report had it taking place earlier this month.

I’m told WR Devaughn Cooper left the Arizona program a week or two ago. Exact reasons unknown. Had been viewed as possible breakout guy. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) July 28, 2017

Cooper was a three-star 2016 recruit, and only three players in the Wildcats’ class were rated higher than the California high school product.

After sitting out the 2016 opener, Cooper played the next two weeks in wins over Grambling and Hawaii. His first career catch, for 15 yards, came in the latter game; unfortunately, an injury in the same game sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Cooper received a medical redshirt for 2016.

Three of the Wildcats’ top receivers from a year ago are no longer with the football program because of expired eligibility. Given the dearth of experienced returning talent, players such as Cooper were expected to play major roles in making up for the lost production.

Shun Brown, who led the team in receiving yards (521) and yards per catch (18.0) last season, is Rich Rodriguez‘s top returning receiver. He was also tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three and second in receptions with 29.