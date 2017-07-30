Former Florida CB Chris Williamson announces transfer to Minnesota

Former Florida cornerback Chris Williamson is on his way to Minnesota.
Williamson announced a transfer to the Golden Gophers on his Twitter account on Saturday night. “Truly thankful for the second opportunity God has presented me with,” he wrote. “I am truly excited to announce that I will be apart (sic) of the Minnesota Golden Gopher family.”
Williamson left Florida on July 20 after moving from corner to safety over the spring. He appeared in 14 games for the Gators with one start.
If you were looking for a surprise team that could take a big leap in 2017, Oregon State is becoming a trendy pick to do so out of the Pac-12 North.
While there is plenty of optimism around Corvallis about a young team getting to a bowl game after a few seasons of bottoming out, the Beavers will apparently be without a pair of players on the defensive side of the ball.
Of the two, Garcia is probably the bigger loss as he was a former four-star recruit for a team that doesn’t get many of them. The defensive end didn’t play last season (academics) but was likely to see action in some fashion in 2017. Liuchan, a linebacker, was set to be a redshirt sophomore this year but hasn’t played a snap for the team.
The reason for their departure was not specified as head coach Gary Andersen didn’t speak to reporters after the team’s practice on Friday.
When Clemson opened their multi-million dollar football facility this summer, a lot of the attention was paid to the new digs having a slide and mini-golf course for the players.
If you asked the coaching staff what they thought was the biggest addition to the program with the facility though, you might get a few yawns and hear about the brand new nap rooms for players to enjoy and catch up on sleep. Not content to just put up a few bunk beds and couches to sleep on though, the Tigers are taking things to the next level by reportedly hiring a specialized sleep coaching program — Rise Science out of Chicago — to improve the zzzz’s even more in hopes it will eventually help out on the X’s and O’s front.
“We’ve already seen our student-athletes improve their sleep, and they feel the benefits,” Joey Batson, Clemson’s director of strength and conditioning, told Sports Techie. “We know how hard it is for student-athletes to prioritize sleep, but Rise provides individualized sleep plans and feedback and the program is really easy for our players and staff. Rise isn’t just showing our athletes how they are sleeping; the program helps them improve sleep discipline and increase overall sleep time, which we know will translate to better performance on and off the field.”
Clemson is far from the only organization to put an emphasis on getting proper rest, as Rise Science has already worked with teams such as the Chicago Bulls, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers may be the defending national champions this season but it’s pretty clear that Dabo Swinney and company want to give the team every edge they can to stay on top of the mountain going forward.
Even when the lights are out apparently.
Billable hours are undefeated, especially when it comes to college athletics. One area of the country that is racking them up at an impressive rate is not surprisingly in the state of Mississippi.
The ongoing scandal at Ole Miss that has already led to the resignation/firing of Hugh Freeze continued this week as school officials filed paperwork late Thursday night looking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against them by former head coach Houston Nutt. The Jackson Clarion-Ledger obtained the response filled by the university, its board of trustees and the school’s athletic department, which is seeking to throwout a complaint that officials allegedly conspired to propagate misinformation about the former coach as it relates to the sprawling NCAA scandal in Oxford.
“Nutt has attempted to create jurisdiction where none exists by misrepresenting the citizenship of the University of Mississippi and the IHL Board,” the response said. “As a court of limited jurisdiction, this Court should dismiss this action in its entirety.
“Alternatively, this Court should dismiss the claims against the University and the IHL Board based on their Eleventh Amendment immunity.”
Nutt is seeking compensation on multiple grounds as well as for attorney’s fees in the case. Not long after Ole Miss filed their motion to dismiss in the case, the former coach’s attorney in the matter, Thomas Mars, told USA Today that the school is “engaging in stonewalling tactics” as it relates to several records requests related to the case. Perhaps most notably, the university is seeking $25,100 in legal fees in order to turn over records and avoiding turning over the full five years worth of records from Freeze’s cell phone.
“There’s nothing they can do with those records except produce them,” Mars said. “There’s no reason for lawyers to look at them. They’re not allowed to redact them. Phone records aren’t privileged under any circumstances. This is just a bogus exercise they’re manufacturing to try to put a huge price tag on these records and deter me and other people from getting their hands on them. They can’t make me pay for their lawyers to review them. That’s their problem.”
As explosive as the allegations were that led to Freeze’s dismissal were last week, it appears both sides are gearing up for a long and messy fight that will continue dog the football program as they begin preseason preparations in the next few days. As entertaining as game days are in The Grove, it seems the courtroom might be just as interesting for the Rebels this fall.
South Carolina may not have the historical success that some of their peers in the SEC have had but there’s little doubt that there are few things cooler in college football than hearing ‘Sandstorm’ blasting around Williams-Brice Stadium as the Gamecocks take the field.
The school is apparently not content to just leave it to that entrance music to keep the crowd into the game however because The State reports that South Carolina will be hiring a live DJ this fall to keep the party going during down times in the action.
“It’s not like we’re going to play music between every play, but we will be learning from Game 1 to Game 7 what resonates with the fans and the players,” senior associate athletics director for marketing and branding Eric Nichols told the paper. “I expect it to be very positive. The music is an area that we needed to improve, and we are putting human resources and financial resources into making it better.”
The Gamecocks are far from the only program to employ a DJ but what is very intriguing is the fact that the practice was in many ways popularized by rival Clemson, which has had their own DJ for home games at Death Valley the past few seasons. Given that the Tigers play in Columbia to end the regular season for both teams in 2017, perhaps a DJ spin-off will be the latest addition to the fierce Palmetto Bowl.