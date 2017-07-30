Getty Images

Kansas dismisses WR LaQuvionte Gonzalez

By Zach BarnettJul 30, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

The 2017 season hasn’t even officially begun and it’s already off to a bad start for Kansas. Senior wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez has been kicked off the team for a violation of team rules, as first reported by the Lawrence Journal World on Sunday afternoon.

The program did not specify the nature of Gonzalez’s violation, and head coach David Beaty was not available for comment.

A native of Cedar Hill, Texas, Gonzalez originally signed with Texas A&M but followed Beaty to Lawrence after the former Texas A&M receivers coach took the KU job.

Gonzalez was the team’s second-leading receiver last season, hauling in 62 balls for 729 yards and three touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 131 yards against TCU, six for 106 and a touchdown versus Oklahoma State and five for 127 and a score opposite Kansas State.

Kansas reports for training camp on Monday; Beaty is expected to address the Gonzalez situation at his previously scheduled state of the team address on Tuesday.

Former FSU DB Marcus Lewis lands at Maryland

By Zach BarnettJul 30, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

Former Florida State defensive back Marcus Lewis is now a Terrapin.

Lewis departed from Tallahassee on July 13 and has now revealed he is headed to Maryland — which, contrary to what some people still think, is no longer in the same conference as Florida State.

Bucking the trend of announcing his transfer on Twitter or Instagram, Lewis stayed within the social media realm by announcing his new destination on Periscope.

“I think it’s the best thing for me and my family,” Lewis said. “I just want to thank everybody who supported me through this whole process, everybody who believed in me and everybody that’s on my side. I’m excited for the future. We’ve got something big in store.”

A 4-star recruit from Washington, D.C., Lewis appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2015 and made one start in eight appearances as a sophomore last season. He collected 21 tackles with two pass breakups, one interception, one fumble recovery and one TFL. Those eight games, however, did not impress Florida State’s coaches: he earned a DNP-CD (that’s NBA-speak for “he was benched”) for the final five games of the ’16 campaign.

Lewis will sit out the 2017 season and have two years of eligibility remaining for D.J. Durkin‘s squad beginning in 2018.

Allegations of inappropriate behavior emerge against Hugh Freeze

By Zach BarnettJul 30, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

Hugh Freeze was not pushed out at Ole Miss for a 1-minute Jan. 2016 phone call to a Tampa escort service — not officially. No, the discovery of that phone call — by a Mississippi State fan, by the way, but that’s another story for another day — simply prompted Ole Miss to do a deep dive into Freeze’s phone records, where the school discovered, in the words of Rebels athletics director Ross Bjork, a “pattern of personal misconduct” for which Freeze resigned at the point of termination.

The deep dive into Freeze’s life has just begun — lawyers for Houston Nutt have requested records from a Freeze burner phone — and USA Today has found troubling allegations against Freeze dating back to his days as the head coach at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis.

“Coach Freeze pulled me in his office and told me that my shirt represented drugs,’’ Dalmasso said. “I said, ‘I’ll go change in the bathroom,’ and when I said that he said, ‘No, you’re going to change in here so I get the (Grateful Dead) shirt and you can’t have it back.’

“He didn’t do anything sexual. But I stood in the corner and faced the wall when I did it and I changed out of my shirt. No privacy.’’

Another former Briarcrest student said Freeze was “hyper attentive’’ to the length of her skirts and that he loomed in the parking lot after she would go to her car to change clothes. She also said she was troubled by the time she and some football players faced discipline for arriving late from lunch, when she asked to be paddled — a form of discipline reserved for the male students — instead of receiving detention. She said she was stunned when Freeze obliged rather than getting a female teacher.

“(Freeze) did some bizarre warm-up taunt before actually making contact,’’ said the woman, who spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because she said she fears reprisal. “I was humiliated that he didn’t have a female in the room.

“I don’t know if the acts were intentionally sexual or if he was really that oblivious to the inherently sexual nature of his approach to discipline.’’

For his part, Freeze has denied those allegations. “These accusations are totally false. I can unequivocally say that during my time at Briarcrest Christian School I handled disciplinary issues professionally and in accordance with the school’s policy,” he said in a statement to USA Today. “I am very confident that the members of the administration who worked hand in hand with me during my tenure will verify that.”

Briarcrest also released a statement supporting Freeze. “Briarcrest would take any such allegations very seriously and would investigate fully,” the school said.

Without any other evidence or eyewitness testimony, the Briarcrest cases boil down to “he said-she said.”

Problem for Freeze is, how many more “shes” are out there?

Former Florida CB Chris Williamson announces transfer to Minnesota

By Zach BarnettJul 30, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

Former Florida cornerback Chris Williamson is on his way to Minnesota.

Williamson announced a transfer to the Golden Gophers on his Twitter account on Saturday night. “Truly thankful for the second opportunity God has presented me with,” he wrote. “I am truly excited to announce that I will be apart (sic) of the Minnesota Golden Gopher family.”

Williamson left Florida on July 20 after moving from corner to safety over the spring. He appeared in 14 games for the Gators with one start.

Pair of Oregon State defenders no longer on the roster

By Bryan FischerJul 29, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT

If you were looking for a surprise team that could take a big leap in 2017, Oregon State is becoming a trendy pick to do so out of the Pac-12 North.

While there is plenty of optimism around Corvallis about a young team getting to a bowl game after a few seasons of bottoming out, the Beavers will apparently be without a pair of players on the defensive side of the ball.

Of the two, Garcia is probably the bigger loss as he was a former four-star recruit for a team that doesn’t get many of them. The defensive end didn’t play last season (academics) but was likely to see action in some fashion in 2017. Liuchan, a linebacker, was set to be a redshirt sophomore this year but hasn’t played a snap for the team.

The reason for their departure was not specified as head coach Gary Andersen didn’t speak to reporters after the team’s practice on Friday.