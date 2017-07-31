Getty Images

Georgia adds juco WR/KR Ahkil Crumpton

By Zach BarnettJul 31, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

Georgia has opened its season by announcing a late addition to its 2017 signing class.

Ahkil Crumpton has officially joined the Bulldogs roster, as head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

“We think that he upgrades our roster. He helps us,” Smart told the paper.

Georgia only secured Crumpton’s commitment on Thursday, as Smart said Georgia scoured the country for a player who can return kicks.

A Philadelphia native, Crumpton spent last season at Los Angeles Valley College.

“He’s fast. He’s special,” LAVC head coach Mike White said of the 5-foot-8, 160-pound player. “The fans will love him too. He’s a great kid. He’s got an awesome personality. He’s humble too.”

Reggie Davis handled kick returns for the Bulldogs last season; he graduated after averaging 21.1 yards on 23 returns.

Tom Herman to let QB battle cook for a while before naming a starter

By Zach BarnettJul 31, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Shane Buechele will probably be the starting quarterback when Texas opens its season against Maryland on Sept. 2. But it isn’t certain.

Buechele will be pushed by true freshman Sam Ehlinger, and new ‘Horns head coach Tom Herman will give Ehlinger plenty of time to do some pushing.

Texas opened fall camp Monday and Herman said he is in no immediate hurry to name a starter, and will wait two weeks before picking Buechele or Ehlinger. Once the page turns to start preparing for Maryland, then Herman will name a stater.

“The guy that’s the starter needs to take every rep with the (first team) as we start getting ready to win a game,” Herman told the Austin American-Statesman.

Buechele started all 12 games for the Longhorns in his true freshman season of 2016. He completed 236-of-391 passes (60.4 percent) for 2,958 yards (7.6 per attempt) with 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions — good for a 136.0 quarterback rating that placed him 51st nationally and fifth among all freshmen Buechele, as one would expect of a true freshman on a losing team, experienced moments of wild fluctuation throughout last season. He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Notre Dame and racked up 291 yards and a pair of scores on only 13 completions in a last-second victory over Baylor, but closed the year by completing 33-of-65 passes for 383 yards with one touchdown against four interceptions in losses to Kansas and TCU.

Ehlinger enrolled at Texas in January and competed in spring drills. A local product, Ehlinger led powerhouse Austin Westlake to a 23-6 mark while setting school records with 7,491 passing yards and 89 touchdowns while adding in 2,395 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Former Penn State K Joey Julius opens up about depression, suicidal thoughts

By Zach BarnettJul 31, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

Joey Julius was a college football folk hero who hated his folk hero status. The 5-foot-10, 258-pound kicker at one point ballooned to around 300 pounds, in part because he was a 5-foot-10, 258-pound kicker.

“Body image is my biggest struggle,” Julius said. “I think it’s one of the hardest things we deal with as human beings. I was a kicker on a football team, and you’d always hear, ‘He doesn’t have the typical kicker’s body.’ But I really did not have the typical kicker’s body. I was not built like a kicker. I literally looked nothing like I was ‘supposed’ to be.”

Julius left the Penn State football team earlier this month to focus fully on his ongoing eating disorder, and opened up about how deep his struggle is in a profile with espnW. As he tells the site, Julius has struggled with a depression related to his body image, which leads to binge eating, which only further fuels his depression. On and on it goes.

Julius said he first became aware he had a serious problem after a bad game against Illinois in 2015.

Two of his extra points had been blocked and a kickoff went sailing out of bounds before he was pulled from play that Halloween night. But he felt nothing — his depression had consumed him. Over the course of the next few days, the darkness drove him to the brink.

He never mentioned the attempted overdose to anyone outside of his therapist. He took the next week off, missing an away game against Northwestern.

“It wasn’t the start [of my depression], but it was when I realized that this was bad, really bad,” Julius says.

His disease hit a tipping point, though, in March, when he told Penn State athletics trainer Tim Bream he planned to kill himself.

Bream got in touch with Julius’s mother and sent him to Mount Nittany Medical Center. After six days in the psychiatric ward there, Julius departed for McCallum Place in St. Louis, an eating-disorder treatment center with programs that focus on males and athletes, where he had spent two months in treatment in 2016.

Julius is healthy now, for the first time in what his mother says is at least five or six years. No longer on the Nittany Lions’ football team, Julius is now focusing his efforts on helping other men deal with eating disorders.

“It was what I call my silent struggle,” he said. “I hated the way I looked always. I’ve never liked the way I looked, but I never talked about it until other people did. But I’m finally doing better now.”

Kansas dismisses WR LaQuvionte Gonzalez

By Zach BarnettJul 30, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

The 2017 season hasn’t even officially begun and it’s already off to a bad start for Kansas. Senior wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez has been kicked off the team for a violation of team rules, as first reported by the Lawrence Journal World on Sunday afternoon.

The program did not specify the nature of Gonzalez’s violation, and head coach David Beaty was not available for comment.

A native of Cedar Hill, Texas, Gonzalez originally signed with Texas A&M but followed Beaty to Lawrence after the former Texas A&M receivers coach took the KU job.

Gonzalez was the team’s second-leading receiver last season, hauling in 62 balls for 729 yards and three touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 131 yards against TCU, six for 106 and a touchdown versus Oklahoma State and five for 127 and a score opposite Kansas State.

Kansas reports for training camp on Monday; Beaty is expected to address the Gonzalez situation at his previously scheduled state of the team address on Tuesday.

Former FSU DB Marcus Lewis lands at Maryland

By Zach BarnettJul 30, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

Former Florida State defensive back Marcus Lewis is now a Terrapin.

Lewis departed from Tallahassee on July 13 and has now revealed he is headed to Maryland — which, contrary to what some people still think, is no longer in the same conference as Florida State.

Bucking the trend of announcing his transfer on Twitter or Instagram, Lewis stayed within the social media realm by announcing his new destination on Periscope.

“I think it’s the best thing for me and my family,” Lewis said. “I just want to thank everybody who supported me through this whole process, everybody who believed in me and everybody that’s on my side. I’m excited for the future. We’ve got something big in store.”

A 4-star recruit from Washington, D.C., Lewis appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2015 and made one start in eight appearances as a sophomore last season. He collected 21 tackles with two pass breakups, one interception, one fumble recovery and one TFL. Those eight games, however, did not impress Florida State’s coaches: he earned a DNP-CD (that’s NBA-speak for “he was benched”) for the final five games of the ’16 campaign.

Lewis will sit out the 2017 season and have two years of eligibility remaining for D.J. Durkin‘s squad beginning in 2018.