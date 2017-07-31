Getty Images

Report: Alabama DL Da’Shawn Hand sleeping, not driving, in car during DUI arrest

By Zach BarnettJul 31, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT

Alabama defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday morning, except he wasn’t actually driving.

According to a report Monday from the Tuscaloosa News, Hand was asleep in his car with the car in park in a near-campus parking lot at the time of his arrest. Still, Hand’s keys were in the car, which triggered his arrest under Alabama’s constructive possession statute.

It’s not yet known if the fact Hand wasn’t actually driving at the time of his DUI will affect Nick Saban‘s disciplinary decision — mainly, whether or not the former No. 1 recruit will play in the opener against Florida State.

“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions,” Saban said at the time of Hand’s arrest. “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”

Hand appeared in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide last season, recording 21 tackles, two sacks and 3.5 TFLs on the year. However, his role is expected to increase dramatically in 2017 with Jonathan Allen and Dalvin Tomlinson‘s graduations.

 

UCF K Donald De La Haye leaves team after refusing to demonetize YouTube channel

By Zach BarnettJul 31, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT

As technology pushes society into the great technological unknown, Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye put the NCAA into a 21st century compliance quandary. De La Haye has a YouTube channel — Deestroying — that has accumulated 91,000 followers and regularly draws more than 100,000 views. Those views are worth money, and De La Haye was no secret about using his status as an NCAA athlete in the channel’s content.

That combination — college athlete status plus money — is straight against the NCAA’s amateurism policy, and the organization asked De La Haye to shut down his channel. He refused. He in a meta twist to the story, De La Haye discussed the situation on the very medium that the NCAA wanted him to shut down.

The UCF athletics department negotiated with the NCAA on De La Haye’s behalf, which came up with two possible solutions: either keep the account monetized but don’t reference his status as an NCAA athlete, or keep the content as is but stop monetizing his content.

De La Haye refused both options, choosing YouTube over UCF.

From the NCAA’s perspective, the De La Haye case is an open-and-shut one. Players are barred from turning their status as student-athletes into dollars, and De La Haye was doing exactly that.

But from an actual human perspective, it’s hard to agree with the NCAA here. De La Haye isn’t doing anything that any other NCAA athlete in any sport at any level couldn’t do. And who, exactly, is it hurting that De La Haye happens to accept advertising dollars from Google ad services? Does anyone really believe UCF boosters are going to figure out how to game that system in order to pay off their kickoff specialist?

De La Haye says he sends the money from his YouTube channel home to his cash-strapped family in his native Costa Rica. It’s highly unlikely De La Haye would have gone professional as a kicker, so it’s easy to see why he’s decided to go — or stay — pro as a YouTuber.

Tom Herman to let QB battle cook for a while before naming a starter

By Zach BarnettJul 31, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Shane Buechele will probably be the starting quarterback when Texas opens its season against Maryland on Sept. 2. But it isn’t certain.

Buechele will be pushed by true freshman Sam Ehlinger, and new ‘Horns head coach Tom Herman will give Ehlinger plenty of time to do some pushing.

Texas opened fall camp Monday and Herman said he is in no immediate hurry to name a starter, and will wait two weeks before picking Buechele or Ehlinger. Once the page turns to start preparing for Maryland, then Herman will name a stater.

“The guy that’s the starter needs to take every rep with the (first team) as we start getting ready to win a game,” Herman told the Austin American-Statesman.

Buechele started all 12 games for the Longhorns in his true freshman season of 2016. He completed 236-of-391 passes (60.4 percent) for 2,958 yards (7.6 per attempt) with 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions — good for a 136.0 quarterback rating that placed him 51st nationally and fifth among all freshmen Buechele, as one would expect of a true freshman on a losing team, experienced moments of wild fluctuation throughout last season. He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Notre Dame and racked up 291 yards and a pair of scores on only 13 completions in a last-second victory over Baylor, but closed the year by completing 33-of-65 passes for 383 yards with one touchdown against four interceptions in losses to Kansas and TCU.

Ehlinger enrolled at Texas in January and competed in spring drills. A local product, Ehlinger led powerhouse Austin Westlake to a 23-6 mark while setting school records with 7,491 passing yards and 89 touchdowns while adding in 2,395 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Georgia adds juco WR/KR Ahkil Crumpton

By Zach BarnettJul 31, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

Georgia has opened its season by announcing a late addition to its 2017 signing class.

Ahkil Crumpton has officially joined the Bulldogs roster, as head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

“We think that he upgrades our roster. He helps us,” Smart told the paper.

Georgia only secured Crumpton’s commitment on Thursday, as Smart said Georgia scoured the country for a player who can return kicks.

A Philadelphia native, Crumpton spent last season at Los Angeles Valley College.

“He’s fast. He’s special,” LAVC head coach Mike White said of the 5-foot-8, 160-pound player. “The fans will love him too. He’s a great kid. He’s got an awesome personality. He’s humble too.”

Reggie Davis handled kick returns for the Bulldogs last season; he graduated after averaging 21.1 yards on 23 returns.

Former Penn State K Joey Julius opens up about depression, suicidal thoughts

By Zach BarnettJul 31, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

Joey Julius was a college football folk hero who hated his folk hero status. The 5-foot-10, 258-pound kicker at one point ballooned to around 300 pounds, in part because he was a 5-foot-10, 258-pound kicker.

“Body image is my biggest struggle,” Julius said. “I think it’s one of the hardest things we deal with as human beings. I was a kicker on a football team, and you’d always hear, ‘He doesn’t have the typical kicker’s body.’ But I really did not have the typical kicker’s body. I was not built like a kicker. I literally looked nothing like I was ‘supposed’ to be.”

Julius left the Penn State football team earlier this month to focus fully on his ongoing eating disorder, and opened up about how deep his struggle is in a profile with espnW. As he tells the site, Julius has struggled with a depression related to his body image, which leads to binge eating, which only further fuels his depression. On and on it goes.

Julius said he first became aware he had a serious problem after a bad game against Illinois in 2015.

Two of his extra points had been blocked and a kickoff went sailing out of bounds before he was pulled from play that Halloween night. But he felt nothing — his depression had consumed him. Over the course of the next few days, the darkness drove him to the brink.

He never mentioned the attempted overdose to anyone outside of his therapist. He took the next week off, missing an away game against Northwestern.

“It wasn’t the start [of my depression], but it was when I realized that this was bad, really bad,” Julius says.

His disease hit a tipping point, though, in March, when he told Penn State athletics trainer Tim Bream he planned to kill himself.

Bream got in touch with Julius’s mother and sent him to Mount Nittany Medical Center. After six days in the psychiatric ward there, Julius departed for McCallum Place in St. Louis, an eating-disorder treatment center with programs that focus on males and athletes, where he had spent two months in treatment in 2016.

Julius is healthy now, for the first time in what his mother says is at least five or six years. No longer on the Nittany Lions’ football team, Julius is now focusing his efforts on helping other men deal with eating disorders.

“It was what I call my silent struggle,” he said. “I hated the way I looked always. I’ve never liked the way I looked, but I never talked about it until other people did. But I’m finally doing better now.”