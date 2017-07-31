Report: Alabama DL Da’Shawn Hand sleeping, not driving, in car during DUI arrest

Alabama defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday morning, except he wasn’t actually driving.

According to a report Monday from the Tuscaloosa News, Hand was asleep in his car with the car in park in a near-campus parking lot at the time of his arrest. Still, Hand’s keys were in the car, which triggered his arrest under Alabama’s constructive possession statute.

It’s not yet known if the fact Hand wasn’t actually driving at the time of his DUI will affect Nick Saban‘s disciplinary decision — mainly, whether or not the former No. 1 recruit will play in the opener against Florida State.

“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions,” Saban said at the time of Hand’s arrest. “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”

Hand appeared in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide last season, recording 21 tackles, two sacks and 3.5 TFLs on the year. However, his role is expected to increase dramatically in 2017 with Jonathan Allen and Dalvin Tomlinson‘s graduations.