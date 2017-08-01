Coastal Carolina RB arrested on weapons charges, suspended

For a program getting set to embark on its first season at the FBS level, it’s not been a very good last few days for Coastal Carolina.

Late last week, the Chanticleers confirmed that head coach Joe Moglia (pictured) would miss the entire 2017 season because of a health issue. Not long after, reports emerged one of Moglia’s players had found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier this month as well.

According to both MyrtleBeachOnline.com and WBTW-TV in Conway, SC, Jah-Maine Martin was arrested July 10 on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, and unlawful sale or delivery to and possession by certain persons. Essentially, the 18-year-old running back was in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation and police officers ultimately discovered a mini-arsenal that no one claimed.

From the television station’s report:

The police report says police pulled over a silver Cadillac for speeding on highway 544. According to the report, the officer asked for permission to search the car “due to the fact that officers were familiar with subjects in the vehicle that are known to possess firearms, illegally.” The driver gave consent to search the car, and all five people got out of the car and were patted down for weapons. One man ran away, the report states, but was chased down by officers. During the search, police found two SCC4 9mm handguns, 2 black 9mm magazines and 16 9mm rounds. One of the guns was stolen, the police report states. No one claimed the guns, so all five were charged with unlawful carry and possession of a firearm. Two of the five were also charged for possession of pistol by certain persons unlawful.

As a result of the situation, Martin has been indefinitely suspended from the football program. “Once the investigation is done, we’ll have more comment on that,” acting head coach Jamey Chadwell said in a portion of a statement.

Last season, Martin’s 6.3 yards per carry were tops on the team for players with 10 or more carries. He finished with 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his 27 carries.