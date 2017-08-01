Coastal Carolina RB arrested on weapons charges, suspended

For a program getting set to embark on its first season at the FBS level, it’s not been a very good last few days for Coastal Carolina.
Late last week, the Chanticleers confirmed that head coach Joe Moglia (pictured) would miss the entire 2017 season because of a health issue. Not long after, reports emerged one of Moglia’s players had found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier this month as well.
According to both MyrtleBeachOnline.com and WBTW-TV in Conway, SC, Jah-Maine Martin was arrested July 10 on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, and unlawful sale or delivery to and possession by certain persons. Essentially, the 18-year-old running back was in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation and police officers ultimately discovered a mini-arsenal that no one claimed.
From the television station’s report:
The police report says police pulled over a silver Cadillac for speeding on highway 544. According to the report, the officer asked for permission to search the car “due to the fact that officers were familiar with subjects in the vehicle that are known to possess firearms, illegally.”
The driver gave consent to search the car, and all five people got out of the car and were patted down for weapons. One man ran away, the report states, but was chased down by officers.
During the search, police found two SCC4 9mm handguns, 2 black 9mm magazines and 16 9mm rounds. One of the guns was stolen, the police report states.
No one claimed the guns, so all five were charged with unlawful carry and possession of a firearm. Two of the five were also charged for possession of pistol by certain persons unlawful.
As a result of the situation, Martin has been indefinitely suspended from the football program. “Once the investigation is done, we’ll have more comment on that,” acting head coach Jamey Chadwell said in a portion of a statement.
Last season, Martin’s 6.3 yards per carry were tops on the team for players with 10 or more carries. He finished with 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his 27 carries.
Kicker Austin Seibert doesn’t report with rest of Oklahoma teammates
Looking to get a leg up on the post-Bob Stoops era, one of the players who could help new head coach Lincoln Riley in a close game is nowhere to be found. Yet.
Oklahoma football players reported Sunday, with the Sooners opening Riley’s first summer camp as head coach Monday. One player who was not in attendance? Kicker/punter Austin Seibert.
According to The Oklahoman, “[a]n academic issue with the university is part of the delay in Seibert’s arrival.”
Because of whatever issues with which Seibert is dealing, he was a non-participant in OU’s summer workouts as well. That said, he’s expected to rejoin his teammates and kickstart his camp at some point in the not-too-distant future.
Last season, Seibert connected on 72-of-74 extra points and 11-of-16 field goals. He also averaged 41.1 yards on his 48 punts. It was Seibert’s second consecutive season as the dual kicking threat for the Sooners as he again connected on all but two of his point-afters in 2015 (70-72) and made nearly 80 percent of his 23 field goal tries, as well as punted the ball 57 times for a 42-yard average.
Those two seasons, he’s accounted for 229 points.
A little over a month from now, OU will open the 2017 season at home against UTEP. A week later, they’ll take to the road for what should be a Top-10 matchup with Ohio State in Columbus.
UCF K Donald De La Haye leaves team after refusing to demonetize YouTube channel
As technology pushes society into the great technological unknown, Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye put the NCAA into a 21st century compliance quandary. De La Haye has a YouTube channel — Deestroying — that has accumulated 91,000 followers and regularly draws more than 100,000 views. Those views are worth money, and De La Haye was no secret about using his status as an NCAA athlete in the channel’s content.
That combination — college athlete status plus money — is straight against the NCAA’s amateurism policy, and the organization asked De La Haye to shut down his channel. He refused. He in a meta twist to the story, De La Haye discussed the situation on the very medium that the NCAA wanted him to shut down.
The UCF athletics department negotiated with the NCAA on De La Haye’s behalf, which came up with two possible solutions: either keep the account monetized but don’t reference his status as an NCAA athlete, or keep the content as is but stop monetizing his content.
De La Haye refused both options, choosing YouTube over UCF.
From the NCAA’s perspective, the De La Haye case is an open-and-shut one. Players are barred from turning their status as student-athletes into dollars, and De La Haye was doing exactly that.
But from an actual human perspective, it’s hard to agree with the NCAA here. De La Haye isn’t doing anything that any other NCAA athlete in any sport at any level couldn’t do. And who, exactly, is it hurting that De La Haye happens to accept advertising dollars from Google ad services? Does anyone really believe UCF boosters are going to figure out how to game that system in order to pay off their kickoff specialist?
De La Haye says he sends the money from his YouTube channel home to his cash-strapped family in his native Costa Rica. It’s highly unlikely De La Haye would have gone professional as a kicker, so it’s easy to see why he’s decided to go — or stay — pro as a YouTuber.
Report: Alabama DL Da’Shawn Hand sleeping, not driving, in car during DUI arrest
Alabama defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday morning, except he wasn’t actually driving.
According to a report Monday from the Tuscaloosa News, Hand was asleep in his car with the car in park in a near-campus parking lot at the time of his arrest. Still, Hand’s keys were in the car, which triggered his arrest under Alabama’s constructive possession statute.
It’s not yet known if the fact Hand wasn’t actually driving at the time of his DUI will affect Nick Saban‘s disciplinary decision — mainly, whether or not the former No. 1 recruit will play in the opener against Florida State.
“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions,” Saban said at the time of Hand’s arrest. “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”
Hand appeared in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide last season, recording 21 tackles, two sacks and 3.5 TFLs on the year. However, his role is expected to increase dramatically in 2017 with Jonathan Allen and Dalvin Tomlinson‘s graduations.
Tom Herman to let QB battle cook for a while before naming a starter
Shane Buechele will probably be the starting quarterback when Texas opens its season against Maryland on Sept. 2. But it isn’t certain.
Buechele will be pushed by true freshman Sam Ehlinger, and new ‘Horns head coach Tom Herman will give Ehlinger plenty of time to do some pushing.
Texas opened fall camp Monday and Herman said he is in no immediate hurry to name a starter, and will wait two weeks before picking Buechele or Ehlinger. Once the page turns to start preparing for Maryland, then Herman will name a stater.
“The guy that’s the starter needs to take every rep with the (first team) as we start getting ready to win a game,” Herman told the Austin American-Statesman.
Buechele started all 12 games for the Longhorns in his true freshman season of 2016. He completed 236-of-391 passes (60.4 percent) for 2,958 yards (7.6 per attempt) with 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions — good for a 136.0 quarterback rating that placed him 51st nationally and fifth among all freshmen Buechele, as one would expect of a true freshman on a losing team, experienced moments of wild fluctuation throughout last season. He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Notre Dame and racked up 291 yards and a pair of scores on only 13 completions in a last-second victory over Baylor, but closed the year by completing 33-of-65 passes for 383 yards with one touchdown against four interceptions in losses to Kansas and TCU.
Ehlinger enrolled at Texas in January and competed in spring drills. A local product, Ehlinger led powerhouse Austin Westlake to a 23-6 mark while setting school records with 7,491 passing yards and 89 touchdowns while adding in 2,395 yards and 35 touchdowns.