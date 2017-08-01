Getty Images

Injury will cost Indiana’s 2nd-leading sacker the entire 2017 season

By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

The 2017 season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but Indiana’s defensive line has already suffered a rather significant loss.

Head coach Tom Allen confirmed Tuesday that Nile Sykes will miss the entire 2017 season because of injury.  The coach declined to delve into the specific nature of the injury, which the lineman suffered at some point during the team’s summer workouts.

“Just unfortunate part of the workout,” Allen said according to Rivals.com. “I hurt for him. He’s worked extremely hard.”

Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Sykes played in all 13 games for the Hoosiers.  The 6-2, 250-pound end made his first career start in the regular-season finale, a two-point win over Purdue that gave IU bowl eligibility in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1990-91.

Sykes’ five sacks in 2016 were second on the team, while his seven tackles for loss were fourth.

Body of Nevada's Marc Ma found, a year after he was presumed drowned

By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

Sadly, there is some closure for the family, friends and teammates of Marc Ma.

In mid-June of last year, Ma was one of a half-dozen or so Nevada football players who went paddle boarding on Lake Tahoe.  At some point, the group, only one of whom was wearing a life vest, was all washed off their boards, with the 20-year-old Ma heading back to shore to get help.

Ma subsequently disappeared, with the marina staff finding only his paddle board and personal flotation device.  It was presumed that Ma had drowned as his body wasn’t recovered.

That all changed over the weekend as Ma’s head coach, Brian Polian, confirmed Tuesday that the player’s body has been recovered from Lake Tahoe.

The recovery came, mynews4.com writes, after “Ma’s family hired private contractor “Bruce’s Legacy,” which is equipped with a specialized robotic camera system. Ma’s body was found in 240 feet of water very near where he was last seen, and was brought to shore with the aid of personnel from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Girlfriend: Matt Boermeester's dismissal by USC 'horrible, unjust'

By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

A sketchy, shadowy situation involving a prominent former member of USC’s football program has added another layer.

Earlier this month, USC confirmed that, following a Title IX investigation, Matt Boermeester would not be returning to the team “because of a student code of conduct issue.” The announcement came a few months after, in early February, USC announced that an unspecified code of conduct issue had led to the placekicker’s indefinite suspension.

This weekend, Zoe Katz, Boermeester’s 22-year-old girlfriend and Trojans tennis player, publicly lashed out at the university’s decision, describing her still-current boyfriend’s removal from the team as “horrible and unjust” while saying the school’s Title IX probe made her feel “misled, harassed, threatened and discriminated against.” In the same statement, she stated that Boermeester “has been falsely accused of conduct involving me.”

The alleged incident that led to this turn of events was reported by a neighbor of Katz’s who was a member of the men’s tennis team to his head coach, who in turn reported the allegations to the school’s Title IX office.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Katz said she and Boermeester have dated for more than a year. The Title IX investigation began, Steigerwalt said, after a neighbor witnessed Boermeester and Katz roughhousing. The neighbor told his roommate, who told a coach in USC’s athletic department that Boermeester was abusing Katz. The coach then reported the incident to the Title IX office.

Katz said she was summoned to a mandatory meeting with Title IX officials, where she told investigators that the two were playing around. Katz was subsequently told that she “must be afraid of Matt,” she said. She told officials she was not. Boermeester has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

“When I told the truth about Matt, in repeated interrogations, I was stereotyped and was told I must be a ‘battered’ woman, and that made me feel demeaned and absurdly profiled,” Katz said. “I understand that domestic violence is a terrible problem, but in no way does that apply to Matt and me.”

Katz said that she has “never been abused, assaulted or otherwise mistreated by Matt.”

“Matt Boermeester did nothing improper against me, ever,” Katz said. “I would not stand for it. Nor will I stand for watching him be maligned and lied about.

According to the Orange County Register, Katz filed an appeal of the Title IX office’s ruling.  Boermeester appealed the ruling as well, to no avail.

After those initial appeals were denied, the Register wrote, “Katz filed a separate complaint with the Title IX Office.” The status of that complaint is unclear.

In response to Katz’s very public and damning statement, USC issued its own statement that, on the surface, affords both Katz and Boermeester the opportunity to lay bare publicly what is, by law, a very private proceeding.

“USC stands by its investigation and the accounts provided by multiple witnesses,” the university said. “As previously stated, student disciplinary records are confidential. If the students involved waive their confidentiality rights, the university will offer a detailed response.”

In his first season as USC’s starting kicker last year after transferring in from a junior college, Boermeester connected on 75 percent of his 25 field goal attempts and all but one of his 54 point-afters.  His 46-yard field goal with no time left on the clock pushed USC past Penn State in an epic comeback win in the Rose Bowl.

The 18 field goals on which Boermeester connected in 2016 were one shy of tying the school’s single-season record.  He would’ve been a redshirt senior this season.

East Carolina nails it with pirate-themed scholarship offers

By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT

Aug. 1 is the first day schools can send out official, written scholarship offers to recruits across the country.  This time around, one FBS program set the bar extremely high for the rest of the country.

While most schools send out standard form letters with the team’s logo slapped on the top, East Carolina has taken it to another level with a pirate-themed offer straight of Jack Sparrow’s treasure map playbook.  Burned edges, the paper stained with old coffee grounds?

Yes, please.

That’s just sheer genius right there.  Bravo to the parties responsible, director of player personnel Ethan Johnson and recruiting quality control coordinator Kevin Slattery, for such brilliance.

“It’s another thing we can show to the country some of the special things we are doing here,” Slattery told 247Sports.com. “It’s almost like a mini signing day and we want to make sure we show everybody what we’re capable of. We wanted to do something that really embraced the Pirate theme. That’s something that we’re trying to do a lot this year and get back into that side of things.”

Les Miles indicates he won't be doing college football on TV this season

By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

Well, this is certainly a distressing and depressing development.

After being let go as LSU’s head coach, after he failed to find a seat on the latest spinning of the head coaching carousel, it was assumed that Les Miles would find a spot as a college football analyst on one network or another.  As recently as earlier this month, the Mad Hatter’s daughter stated she’s trying to convince her father “to do media now.”

Unfortunately for all involved, that appears unlikely to happen as Miles indicated during an event Monday that him in the broadcast booth or studio this year is “not going to happen.”

From the Montgomery Advertiser:

Miles said he went for a tryout to be an analyst for FOX Sports, but didn’t want to be conformed.

“It’s a struggle when you haven’t had a censor button on the sidelines,” Miles said. “You quickly find out I gave it the old college try, but it’s not going to happen.

Naturally, a national period of mourning will commence immediately.  Hopefully, the healing can begin in the not-too-distant future.