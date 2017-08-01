Kicker Austin Seibert doesn’t report with rest of Oklahoma teammates

Looking to get a leg up on the post-Bob Stoops era, one of the players who could help new head coach Lincoln Riley in a close game is nowhere to be found. Yet.

Oklahoma football players reported Sunday, with the Sooners opening Riley’s first summer camp as head coach Monday. One player who was not in attendance? Kicker/punter Austin Seibert.

According to The Oklahoman, “[a]n academic issue with the university is part of the delay in Seibert’s arrival.”

Because of whatever issues with which Seibert is dealing, he was a non-participant in OU’s summer workouts as well. That said, he’s expected to rejoin his teammates and kickstart his camp at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Last season, Seibert connected on 72-of-74 extra points and 11-of-16 field goals. He also averaged 41.1 yards on his 48 punts. It was Seibert’s second consecutive season as the dual kicking threat for the Sooners as he again connected on all but two of his point-afters in 2015 (70-72) and made nearly 80 percent of his 23 field goal tries, as well as punted the ball 57 times for a 42-yard average.

Those two seasons, he’s accounted for 229 points.

A little over a month from now, OU will open the 2017 season at home against UTEP. A week later, they’ll take to the road for what should be a Top-10 matchup with Ohio State in Columbus.