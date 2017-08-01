LOOK: East Carolina nails it with pirate-themed scholarship offers

Aug. 1 is the first day schools can send out official, written scholarship offers to recruits across the country. This time around, one FBS program set the bar extremely high for the rest of the country.

While most schools send out standard form letters with the team’s logo slapped on the top, East Carolina has taken it to another level with a pirate-themed offer straight of Jack Sparrow’s treasure map playbook. Burned edges, the paper stained with old coffee grounds?

Yes, please.

Today it becomes ECU official! August 1 = ☠️🏈 Senior Offer Letters #P1R8TES pic.twitter.com/P2P0ONXZK5 — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) August 1, 2017

That’s just sheer genius right there. Bravo to the parties responsible, director of player personnel Ethan Johnson and recruiting quality control coordinator Kevin Slattery, for such brilliance.

“It’s another thing we can show to the country some of the special things we are doing here,” Slattery told 247Sports.com. “It’s almost like a mini signing day and we want to make sure we show everybody what we’re capable of. We wanted to do something that really embraced the Pirate theme. That’s something that we’re trying to do a lot this year and get back into that side of things.”