Louisville gives boot to DL Chris Williams

As Louisville opened summer camp this week, the Cardinals’ defensive line depth took what could end up being a significant hit.

Following his first practice of the summer Monday evening, Bobby Petrino confirmed that Chris Williams is no longer a member of his U of L football program. Other than an unspecified violation of team rules, no specific reason for the defensive lineman’s divorce was given.

After transferring from the junior college ranks last season, Williams played in 11 games last season. His 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for seventh on the team in his first year with the team, while his two fumble recoveries were tied for the team lead.

At bare minimum, Williams was expected to be a key part of the Cardinals’ defensive line rotation. He was also in line for a starting pending his performance in summer camp.