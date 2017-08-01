UCF new home for ex-Alabama DB Aaron Robinson

Less than two weeks after leaving a Power Five school, Aaron Robinson has landed at a Group of Five (Power Six?) program.

Over the weekend, Aaron Robinson announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Central Florida. Earlier this month, Robinson opted to transfer from Alabama for the unspecified reason of a better shot at playing time.

According to 247Sports.com, and while the program hasn’t confirmed it, the decision came after the defensive back took an unofficial visit to the UCF campus last week. To further buttress confirmation of the move, Robinson is currently listed on the Knights’ online roster.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Robinson will have to sit out the 2017 season. He’ll then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

A three-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 recruiting class, Robinson was rated as the No. 57 cornerback in the country. As a true freshman last season, Robinson played in 13 games.