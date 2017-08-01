‘Until further notice,’ Utah’s leading tackler is sidelined

In the here and now, this is an interesting development. How much of an impact it has moving forward remains to be seen.

In a press release notes update Monday, Utah revealed that “[s]trong safety Chase Hansen is unavailable to practice until further notice.” And that was it. No further details were offered.

Outside of the release, head coach Kyle Whittingham allowed that the defensive back was dealing with an unspecified issue that had been lingering prior to the start of camp. The hope is that Hansen will be available for the Aug. 31 opener against FCS North Dakota.

To what degree said hope is false remains to be seen.

“He’s one of the best players in the conference,” Whittingham said. “You always want to be full strength and have the best guys on the field, but if he’s not there, he’s not there.

“Knowing him, his work ethic, his toughness, my guess is he’ll be there.”

Last season, Hansen started all 13 games for the Utes. He led the team with 90 tackles and nine pass breakups, while his three interceptions were third. Meanwhile, his four fumble recoveries were not only led the Buffaloes but were tied for second in the country.