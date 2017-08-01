‘Until further notice,’ Utah’s leading tackler is sidelined

In the here and now, this is an interesting development. How much of an impact it has moving forward remains to be seen.
In a press release notes update Monday, Utah revealed that “[s]trong safety Chase Hansen is unavailable to practice until further notice.” And that was it. No further details were offered.
Outside of the release, head coach Kyle Whittingham allowed that the defensive back was dealing with an unspecified issue that had been lingering prior to the start of camp. The hope is that Hansen will be available for the Aug. 31 opener against FCS North Dakota.
To what degree said hope is false remains to be seen.
“He’s one of the best players in the conference,” Whittingham said. “You always want to be full strength and have the best guys on the field, but if he’s not there, he’s not there.
“Knowing him, his work ethic, his toughness, my guess is he’ll be there.”
Last season, Hansen started all 13 games for the Utes. He led the team with 90 tackles and nine pass breakups, while his three interceptions were third. Meanwhile, his four fumble recoveries were not only led the Buffaloes but were tied for second in the country.
Aug. 1 is the first day schools can send out official, written scholarship offers to recruits across the country. This time around, one FBS program set the bar extremely high for the rest of the country.
While most schools send out standard form letters with the team’s logo slapped on the top, East Carolina has taken it to another level with a pirate-themed offer straight of Jack Sparrow’s treasure map playbook. Burned edges, the paper stained with old coffee grounds?
Yes, please.
That’s just sheer genius right there. Bravo to the parties responsible, director of player personnel Ethan Johnson and recruiting quality control coordinator Kevin Slattery, for such brilliance.
“It’s another thing we can show to the country some of the special things we are doing here,” Slattery told 247Sports.com. “It’s almost like a mini signing day and we want to make sure we show everybody what we’re capable of. We wanted to do something that really embraced the Pirate theme. That’s something that we’re trying to do a lot this year and get back into that side of things.”
Well, this is certainly a distressing and depressing development.
After being let go as LSU’s head coach, after he failed to find a seat on the latest spinning of the head coaching carousel, it was assumed that Les Miles would find a spot as a college football analyst on one network or another. As recently as earlier this month, the Mad Hatter’s daughter stated she’s trying to convince her father “to do media now.”
Unfortunately for all involved, that appears unlikely to happen as Miles indicated during an event Monday that him in the broadcast booth or studio this year is “not going to happen.”
From the Montgomery Advertiser:
Miles said he went for a tryout to be an analyst for FOX Sports, but didn’t want to be conformed.
“It’s a struggle when you haven’t had a censor button on the sidelines,” Miles said. “You quickly find out I gave it the old college try, but it’s not going to happen.
Naturally, a national period of mourning will commence immediately. Hopefully, the healing can begin in the not-too-distant future.
As Louisville opened summer camp this week, the Cardinals’ defensive line depth took what could end up being a significant hit.
Following his first practice of the summer Monday evening, Bobby Petrino confirmed that Chris Williams is no longer a member of his U of L football program. Other than an unspecified violation of team rules, no specific reason for the defensive lineman’s divorce was given.
After transferring from the junior college ranks last season, Williams played in 11 games last season. His 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for seventh on the team in his first year with the team, while his two fumble recoveries were tied for the team lead.
At bare minimum, Williams was expected to be a key part of the Cardinals’ defensive line rotation. He was also in line for a starting pending his performance in summer camp.
Less than two weeks after leaving a Power Five school, Aaron Robinson has landed at a Group of Five (Power Six?) program.
Over the weekend, Aaron Robinson announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Central Florida. Earlier this month, Robinson opted to transfer from Alabama for the unspecified reason of a better shot at playing time.
According to 247Sports.com, and while the program hasn’t confirmed it, the decision came after the defensive back took an unofficial visit to the UCF campus last week. To further buttress confirmation of the move, Robinson is currently listed on the Knights’ online roster.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Robinson will have to sit out the 2017 season. He’ll then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
A three-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 recruiting class, Robinson was rated as the No. 57 cornerback in the country. As a true freshman last season, Robinson played in 13 games.