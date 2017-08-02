Getty Images

Bowling Green adds transfers from Kentucky, New Mexico too

By John TaylorAug 2, 2017, 6:55 AM EDT

A Cincinnati transfer is not the only player from another FBS program Mike Jinks will be adding to his.

In releasing its updated roster Tuesday, BGSU confirmed that linebacker Roland Walder and punter Matt Naranjo have been added to the Falcons football team.  The former comes to the MAC school from Kentucky, the latter from New Mexico.

Both players will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  Walder will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season, as will Naranjo.

A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2016 recruiting class, Walder was rated as the No. 36 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 39 player at any position in the state of Ohio.  In addition to UK, Walder held offers from, among others, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

As a true freshman last season, the linebacker took a redshirt.  He announced on Twitter in late June that he would be transferring from UK.

Naranjo didn’t play last season as well.

Additionally, BGSU confirmed the addition of John Kurtz to the roster as well.  Late last month, it was revealed that the offensive lineman would be transferring in from Cincinnati.

Unlike the other two, Kurtz is a graduate transfer and is thus eligible to play immediately this coming season.

JUCO the next step for ex-LSU defensive lineman Isaiah Washington


By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 11:01 PM EDT

Less than two weeks after leaving LSU, Isaiah Washington has decided that a lower rung on the college football ladder will be his next step.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Washington announced that he has decided to transfer to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.  Washington announced on the same social media website that he would be transferring from the Tigers.

That move came four months after the defensive lineman was ruled academically ineligible for spring practice.

Washington was a three-star member of LSU’s 2015 recruiting class.  After playing in three games his true freshman season, Washington missed the entire 2016 season because of a knee injury he sustained last summer.

Washington is the second former LSU Tiger to move on to the Mississippi junior college in less than two months.  In June, it was reported that defensive back Saivion Smith would be transferring into MGCCC as well.

Additionally, and just prior to National Signing Day this year, it was reported that Alabama commit Akial Byers would be attending the junior college because of academic issues.

Ex-Auburn DB Marlon Character tweets transfer to South Carolina


By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

Marlon Character may have left the SEC West, but he’s not leaving the conference entirely as it turns out.

While his new home has yet to confirm his addition, Character announced on Twitter that he is now a South Carolina Gamecock.  The move comes nearly two months after the defensive back had decided to leave the Auburn football program.

Reports subsequently surfaced that said Character was nudged to leave following an unspecified incident with a Tigers teammate.

The decision will result in a quasi-reunion for Character as he’ll play for USC head coach Will Muschamp, as AU’s defensive coordinator in 2015, he helped recruit Character to The Plains.  Additionally, Gamecocks defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was the Tigers’ defensive backs coach and helped in Character’s recruitment as well.  Robinson, hired in December of 2016, is the Gamecocks’ defensive backs coach as well.

Character will have to sit out the 2017 season.  He’ll then have three years of eligibility beginning in 2018.

A three-star 2016 AU recruit who had originally been committed to USC, Character took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. He had been expected to take on a more significant role this season after moving from safety to cornerback this past spring.

Character will see a familiar face when he takes the practice field as, in early June, it was reported that Stephen Davis was making the move from AU to USC as well.

Apology no longer all Houston Nutt will settle for from Ole Miss


By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT

It seemingly could’ve been so simple for Ole Miss.

In the midst of an NCAA investigation into allegations levied against the football program, the university, in what its former head coach and its lawyer said was a concerted and organized effort, laid the lion’s share of the blame for the potential violations at the feet of Houston Nutt.  Nutt wasn’t pleased with the portrayal at the time the Notice of Allegations was issued in May of last year, and stated in May of this year that, if a public apology wasn’t forthcoming, he would file a defamation lawsuit against the university.

That apology never came, leading Nutt to file a lawsuit in mid-July alleging that Hugh Freeze and other Ole Miss officials engaged in a clandestine smear campaign to pin the allegations of NCAA violations on their former coach. The lawsuit levied some rather serious accusations, including Freeze allegedly conducting off-the-record conversations with prominent journalists and recruits to falsely spread the narrative that most of the recruiting violations occurred under Nutt’s watch.  It also, ultimately, led to the discovery of phone records that triggered Freeze’s ouster as head coach.

As it stands in the here and now, Nutt would still accept a public apology from all involved.  However, he won’t simply settle for a mea culpa as Nutt’s attorney has dug his heels in for what could prove to be a protracted and even nastier — and public — battle royale between the two sides.

“It’s difficult to answer that question without knowing when that might happen, if ever, and what other significant evidence we’ll develop in the meantime,” Nutt’s attorney, Thomas Mars, told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger when asked what would be considered suitable compensation. “Just in the past few weeks, for instance, we unexpectedly uncovered some very relevant and helpful evidence that we weren’t even looking for at the time.

“That information, and any other new evidence we find, would factor into our calculations of what we’d consider reasonable compensation for Coach Nutt.”

In response to latest developments, the university issued the following statement to the Clarion-Ledger.

Generally, in legal proceedings, the University of Mississippi allows its formal court filings to speak on its behalf. But to be clear, this case has no merit, and there is no reason to apologize. Further, it is clear Mr. Nutt’s suit seeks far more than an apology.

In other words, this lawsuit is not going away anytime soon, which means the legal pit bull that is Mars will continue digging… and digging… and digging until the university is sufficiently embarrassed and will have no choice but to settle.  And apologize.  Which is all it needed to do in the first place to avoid compounding an already-messy NCAA situation.

Injury will cost Indiana’s 2nd-leading sacker the entire 2017 season


By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

The 2017 season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but Indiana’s defensive line has already suffered a rather significant loss.

Head coach Tom Allen confirmed Tuesday that Nile Sykes will miss the entire 2017 season because of injury.  The coach declined to delve into the specific nature of the injury, which the lineman suffered at some point during the team’s summer workouts.

“Just unfortunate part of the workout,” Allen said according to Rivals.com. “I hurt for him. He’s worked extremely hard.”

Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Sykes played in all 13 games for the Hoosiers.  The 6-2, 250-pound end made his first career start in the regular-season finale, a two-point win over Purdue that gave IU bowl eligibility in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1990-91.

Sykes’ five sacks in 2016 were second on the team, while his seven tackles for loss were fourth.