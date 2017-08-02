Bowling Green adds transfers from Kentucky, New Mexico too

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Cincinnati transfer is not the only player from another FBS program Mike Jinks will be adding to his.

In releasing its updated roster Tuesday, BGSU confirmed that linebacker Roland Walder and punter Matt Naranjo have been added to the Falcons football team. The former comes to the MAC school from Kentucky, the latter from New Mexico.

Both players will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Walder will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season, as will Naranjo.

A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2016 recruiting class, Walder was rated as the No. 36 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 39 player at any position in the state of Ohio. In addition to UK, Walder held offers from, among others, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

As a true freshman last season, the linebacker took a redshirt. He announced on Twitter in late June that he would be transferring from UK.

Naranjo didn’t play last season as well.

Additionally, BGSU confirmed the addition of John Kurtz to the roster as well. Late last month, it was revealed that the offensive lineman would be transferring in from Cincinnati.

Unlike the other two, Kurtz is a graduate transfer and is thus eligible to play immediately this coming season.