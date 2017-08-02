Injury forces starting Boston College starting LB to retire

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Another day — hell, another hour — another significant injury to a Power Five starter.

The latest to face the injury bug head-on is Boston College, with Rivals.com reporting that Sharrieff Grice has retired from the sport because of injury. The website writes that the decision “likely stems from a concussion he sustained during the spring game.”

Neither the football program nor the player have confirmed the development.

A three-star member of the Eagles’ 2015 recruiting class, Grice was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Connecticut.

As a true freshman, and mainly on special teams, Grice played in 10 games. Last season, he played in 12 games, making one start at middle linebacker. He was credited with 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Entering summer camp, Grice had been penciled in as the starting strongside linebacker.