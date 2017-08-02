Getty Images

LSU indefinitely suspends starting lineman Maea Teuhema

2 Comments
By John TaylorAug 2, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Already thin along the offensive line, LSU could find itself perilously lacking along that unit depending on how things play out over the next couple of weeks.

The football program announced Wednesday morning that junior Maea Teuhema has been indefinitely suspended from the team by head coach Ed Orgeron.  The only reason given was the standard unspecified violations of team rules.

Teuhema was not on the field with the rest of his teammates as summer camp kicked off late last month because of what Orgeron described as “academic issues.”

From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:

Final exams for summer school ended Thursday, and the first grades from summer school were due Tuesday, according to an LSU academic calendar.

A summer intersession runs from Aug. 7 to Aug. 19 with final grades due Aug. 23.

LSU kicks off the 2017 season Sept. 2 against BYU in Houston.

Teuhema, a four-star 2015 recruit, started 21 games the past two seasons, 11 at left guard as a true freshman and 10 at right tackle last season.  He earned Freshman All-American honors following the 2015 season.

This year, Teuhema had been slated to start at right guard for the Tigers.

Notre Dame mourns the passing of Ara Parseghian

Associated Press
3 Comments
By John TaylorAug 2, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

Ara Parseghian, who took over a flailing Notre Dame football program a half-century ago and brought it back to national prominence, passed away very early Wednesday morning at the age of 94, the university announced in a release.

Parseghian had been hospitalized last month because of an infection in his hip.  He only recently returned to his home in Granger, Ind., as he continued battling the infection.

“Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man — Ara Parseghian,” university president Rev. John L Jenkins said in a statement. “Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field.

“He continued to demonstrate that leadership by raising millions of research dollars seeking a cure for the terrible disease that took the lives of three of his grandchildren. Whenever we asked for Ara’s help at Notre Dame, he was there.

“My prayers are with Katie, his family and many friends as we mourn his passing and celebrate a life that was so well lived.”

In the eight years prior to Parseghian’s arrival in 1964, the Fighting Irish finished at or below .500 in six of those years; in 1963, they went 2-7.  They hadn’t won a national champion ship in more than 15 years.

The turnaround under Parseghian was immediate as they went 9-1 in his first season and finished the year ranked third in the country. In 11 seasons with Parseghian as coach, the Irish went 95-17-4 and won two national championships, 1966 and 1973.

Just twice in those 11 seasons did the Irish finish outside the Top 10, an 8-2 1971 season that left them 13th in the final Associated Press poll and 8-3 the following year that had them 14th.

In his final season, which was capped by a win in the Orange Bowl, they were sixth in the country after finishing 10-2.

“As a student, I enjoyed the thrill of being on campus for Ara’s last three years as head coach, including the 1973 championship, and saw firsthand the profound impact that he had on my classmates who played for him,” said athletic director Jack Swarbrick. “When I returned many years later as athletics director, Ara was unfailingly generous with his time, and his counsel proved to be invaluable.”

In addition to his time at Notre Dame, Parseghian served as the head coach at Northwestern (36-35-1, 1956-63) and Miami of Ohio (39-6-1, 1951-55).  Overall, he went 170-58-6 as a head coach.

In 1980, Parseghian was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Oregon State going with Jake Luton as starting QB

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 2, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT

So much for that drama.

Exiting spring practice, Oregon State hadn’t yet settled on a starter in a three-way competition consisting of Darell Garretson, Jake Luton and Marcus McMaryion.  After just one week of summer camp, however, Gary Andersen had seen enough as the head coach confirmed Tuesday that Luton will be the Beavers’ starter under center.

OSU will open the 2017 season on the road against Colorado State Aug. 26.

Luton transferred to Corvallis after one season at the college level. The 6-7, 235-pound quarterback actually began his collegiate career at the FBS level.

Luton took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014 at Idaho, then played in six games the following season. He started one game in 2015 as a replacement for injured starter Matt Linehan. In those games, Luton completed 49-of-78 passes for 383 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He also scored five rushing touchdowns.

In Jun of 2016, he announced his decision to transfer from the Vandals.

Bowling Green adds transfers from Kentucky, New Mexico too

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 2, 2017, 6:55 AM EDT

A Cincinnati transfer is not the only player from another FBS program Mike Jinks will be adding to his.

In releasing its updated roster Tuesday, BGSU confirmed that linebacker Roland Walder and punter Matt Naranjo have been added to the Falcons football team.  The former comes to the MAC school from Kentucky, the latter from New Mexico.

Both players will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  Walder will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season, as will Naranjo.

A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2016 recruiting class, Walder was rated as the No. 36 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 39 player at any position in the state of Ohio.  In addition to UK, Walder held offers from, among others, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

As a true freshman last season, the linebacker took a redshirt.  He announced on Twitter in late June that he would be transferring from UK.

Naranjo didn’t play last season as well.

Additionally, BGSU confirmed the addition of John Kurtz to the roster as well.  Late last month, it was revealed that the offensive lineman would be transferring in from Cincinnati.

Unlike the other two, Kurtz is a graduate transfer and is thus eligible to play immediately this coming season.

JUCO the next step for ex-LSU defensive lineman Isaiah Washington

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 11:01 PM EDT

Less than two weeks after leaving LSU, Isaiah Washington has decided that a lower rung on the college football ladder will be his next step.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Washington announced that he has decided to transfer to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.  Washington announced on the same social media website that he would be transferring from the Tigers.

That move came four months after the defensive lineman was ruled academically ineligible for spring practice.

Washington was a three-star member of LSU’s 2015 recruiting class.  After playing in three games his true freshman season, Washington missed the entire 2016 season because of a knee injury he sustained last summer.

Washington is the second former LSU Tiger to move on to the Mississippi junior college in less than two months.  In June, it was reported that defensive back Saivion Smith would be transferring into MGCCC as well.

Additionally, and just prior to National Signing Day this year, it was reported that Alabama commit Akial Byers would be attending the junior college because of academic issues.