Ole Miss suspends arrested duo for opener vs. South Alabama

Not surprisingly, that didn’t take long.

Wednesday brought word that two members of the Ole Miss football program, linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes (pictured) and cornerback Ken Webster, were arrested Tuesday night on one count each of shoplifting. At a previously scheduled press conference this afternoon, interim head coach Matt Luke announced that the Bonnie & Clod duo will be punished by having playing time taken away from them.

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke says Ken Webster and Detric Bing-Dukes are suspended for the first game after their shoplifting arrest. — David Brandt (@davidbrandtAP) August 2, 2017

Ole Miss opens the 2017 season against South Alabama Sept. 2. For now, they would be eligible to return for the Sept. 9 game against FCS UT-Martin.

Webster started all 13 games in 2015 and started the 2016 opener as well before going down with what proved to be a season-ending leg injury on the first series of the Florida State game. The ongoing recovery from the injury caused Webster to miss the whole of spring practice, but he was expected to be fully healthy for summer camp.

Bing-Dukes, originally a Georgia signee who transferred from the Bulldogs in August of 2015, played in 11 games last season after transferring in from the junior college ranks. He started three of those contests.

Both players were projected to be starters on the Rebels’ defense.