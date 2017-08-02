Getty Images

Ole Miss suspends arrested duo for opener vs. South Alabama

By John TaylorAug 2, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

Not surprisingly, that didn’t take long.

Wednesday brought word that two members of the Ole Miss football program, linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes (pictured) and cornerback Ken Webster, were arrested Tuesday night on one count each of shoplifting.  At a previously scheduled press conference this afternoon, interim head coach Matt Luke announced that the Bonnie & Clod duo will be punished by having playing time taken away from them.

Ole Miss opens the 2017 season against South Alabama Sept. 2.  For now, they would be eligible to return for the Sept. 9 game against FCS UT-Martin.

Webster started all 13 games in 2015 and started the 2016 opener as well before going down with what proved to be a season-ending leg injury on the first series of the Florida State game.  The ongoing recovery from the injury caused Webster to miss the whole of spring practice, but he was expected to be fully healthy for summer camp.

Bing-Dukes, originally a Georgia signee who transferred from the Bulldogs in August of 2015, played in 11 games last season after transferring in from the junior college ranks.  He started three of those contests.

Both players were projected to be starters on the Rebels’ defense.

Louisville player’s dismissal triggered by felony charges connected to stealing from teammates

By John TaylorAug 2, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

And now we know a lot more to the rest of the story.

Monday, Bobby Petrino confirmed that Chris Williams had been dismissed from the football program for what was couched as unspecified violation of team rules.  Not long after, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Williams, along with another, non-U of L football player, had been charged with three counts of theft by deception.

The kicker is that the alleged victims of the crimes for which Williams has been charged are Cardinals football players.

From the Courier-Journal:

The three victims were teammates Robbie Bell, Tobias Little and Caleb Tillman. Williams is accused of tricking them into giving him their bank account information and taking $2,300 from them, according to the arrest citation. The incident occurred on April 27. Williams was arrested June 23.

The other individual arrested, Laderius Slaughter, is a former teammate of Williams at a Mississippi junior college who is now a defensive lineman at FCS Bethune-Cookman.

After transferring in from the junior college ranks last season, Williams played in 11 games last season.  His 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for seventh on the team in his first year with the team, while his two fumble recoveries were tied for the team lead.

Getty Images
4 Comments
LSU indefinitely suspends starting lineman Maea Teuhema

By John TaylorAug 2, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Already thin along the offensive line, LSU could find itself perilously lacking along that unit depending on how things play out over the next couple of weeks.

The football program announced Wednesday morning that junior Maea Teuhema has been indefinitely suspended from the team by head coach Ed Orgeron.  The only reason given was the standard unspecified violations of team rules.

Teuhema was not on the field with the rest of his teammates as summer camp kicked off late last month because of what Orgeron described as “academic issues.”

From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:

Final exams for summer school ended Thursday, and the first grades from summer school were due Tuesday, according to an LSU academic calendar.

A summer intersession runs from Aug. 7 to Aug. 19 with final grades due Aug. 23.

LSU kicks off the 2017 season Sept. 2 against BYU in Houston.

Teuhema, a four-star 2015 recruit, started 21 games the past two seasons, 11 at left guard as a true freshman and 10 at right tackle last season.  He earned Freshman All-American honors following the 2015 season.

This year, Teuhema had been slated to start at right guard for the Tigers.

Notre Dame mourns the passing of Ara Parseghian

By John TaylorAug 2, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

Ara Parseghian, who took over a flailing Notre Dame football program a half-century ago and brought it back to national prominence, passed away very early Wednesday morning at the age of 94, the university announced in a release.

Parseghian had been hospitalized last month because of an infection in his hip.  He only recently returned to his home in Granger, Ind., as he continued battling the infection.

“Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man — Ara Parseghian,” university president Rev. John L Jenkins said in a statement. “Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field.

“He continued to demonstrate that leadership by raising millions of research dollars seeking a cure for the terrible disease that took the lives of three of his grandchildren. Whenever we asked for Ara’s help at Notre Dame, he was there.

“My prayers are with Katie, his family and many friends as we mourn his passing and celebrate a life that was so well lived.”

In the eight years prior to Parseghian’s arrival in 1964, the Fighting Irish finished at or below .500 in six of those years; in 1963, they went 2-7.  They hadn’t won a national champion ship in more than 15 years.

The turnaround under Parseghian was immediate as they went 9-1 in his first season and finished the year ranked third in the country. In 11 seasons with Parseghian as coach, the Irish went 95-17-4 and won two national championships, 1966 and 1973.

Just twice in those 11 seasons did the Irish finish outside the Top 10, an 8-2 1971 season that left them 13th in the final Associated Press poll and 8-3 the following year that had them 14th.

In his final season, which was capped by a win in the Orange Bowl, they were sixth in the country after finishing 10-2.

“As a student, I enjoyed the thrill of being on campus for Ara’s last three years as head coach, including the 1973 championship, and saw firsthand the profound impact that he had on my classmates who played for him,” said athletic director Jack Swarbrick. “When I returned many years later as athletics director, Ara was unfailingly generous with his time, and his counsel proved to be invaluable.”

In addition to his time at Notre Dame, Parseghian served as the head coach at Northwestern (36-35-1, 1956-63) and Miami of Ohio (39-6-1, 1951-55).  Overall, he went 170-58-6 as a head coach.

In 1980, Parseghian was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.