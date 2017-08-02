On same day he was indefinitely suspended, Maea Teuhema granted release to transfer by LSU

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

When it comes to one member of the LSU football program, it was certainly a whirlwind of events Wednesday that escalated very quickly.

Earlier in the day, LSU announced that junior Maea Teuhema had been indefinitely suspended from the team for unspecified violations of team rules. It’s believed that the suspension was related to some type of academic issue.

Around 12 hours after the suspension was initially announced, the program confirmed in another release that Teuhema has been granted his release from the LSU football team and will transfer to another school.

Wednesday’s developments are significant for a Tigers offensive line that needs all the experienced talent they can get.

Teuhema, a four-star 2015 recruit, started 21 games the past two seasons, 11 at left guard as a true freshman and 10 at right tackle last season. He earned Freshman All-American honors following the 2015 season.

This year, Teuhema had been slated to start at right guard for the Tigers.

The offensive lineman is actually the second Teuhema to transfer from LSU in a little over a year. Defensive end Sione Teuhema, Maea Teuhema’s older brother, left the Tigers and transferred to an FCS program in July of last year.