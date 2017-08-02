Oregon State going with Jake Luton as starting QB

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

So much for that drama.

Exiting spring practice, Oregon State hadn’t yet settled on a starter in a three-way competition consisting of Darell Garretson, Jake Luton and Marcus McMaryion. After just one week of summer camp, however, Gary Andersen had seen enough as the head coach confirmed Tuesday that Luton will be the Beavers’ starter under center.

OSU will open the 2017 season on the road against Colorado State Aug. 26.

Gary Andersen said Jake Luton will start at QB against Colorado State #GoBeavs — Robert Lundeberg (@The_Real_Bob) August 1, 2017

Luton transferred to Corvallis after one season at the college level. The 6-7, 235-pound quarterback actually began his collegiate career at the FBS level.

Luton took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014 at Idaho, then played in six games the following season. He started one game in 2015 as a replacement for injured starter Matt Linehan. In those games, Luton completed 49-of-78 passes for 383 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He also scored five rushing touchdowns.

In Jun of 2016, he announced his decision to transfer from the Vandals.