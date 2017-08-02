Starting Rutgers LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams out with ACL tear

The 2017 season hasn’t even kicked off yet and Rutgers is already down a starting linebacker.
Head coach Chris Ash confirmed to nj.com among others that Tyreek Maddox-Williams had suffered a torn ACL earlier this week during practice. The linebacker sustained the non-contact injury Tuesday.
Maddox-Williams had already battled back from offseason shoulder surgery that kept him out of the whole of spring practice.
Last season, Maddox-Williams played in 11 games as a true freshman, starting six of those contests at strongside linebacker to close out the year. Prior to the injury, the sophomore was expected to continue that consecutive games started streak.
Ross Douglas, a transfer from Michigan, who played in 10 games for RU last season, is one of the candidates to replace Maddox-Williams in the starting lineup after moving from defensive back this offseason.
Not surprisingly, that didn’t take long.
Wednesday brought word that two members of the Ole Miss football program, linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes (pictured) and cornerback Ken Webster, were arrested Tuesday night on one count each of shoplifting. At a previously scheduled press conference this afternoon, interim head coach Matt Luke announced that the Bonnie & Clod duo will be punished by having playing time taken away from them.
Ole Miss opens the 2017 season against South Alabama Sept. 2. For now, they would be eligible to return for the Sept. 9 game against FCS UT-Martin.
Webster started all 13 games in 2015 and started the 2016 opener as well before going down with what proved to be a season-ending leg injury on the first series of the Florida State game. The ongoing recovery from the injury caused Webster to miss the whole of spring practice, but he was expected to be fully healthy for summer camp.
Bing-Dukes, originally a Georgia signee who transferred from the Bulldogs in August of 2015, played in 11 games last season after transferring in from the junior college ranks. He started three of those contests.
Both players were projected to be starters on the Rebels’ defense.
And now we know a lot more to the rest of the story.
Monday, Bobby Petrino confirmed that Chris Williams had been dismissed from the football program for what was couched as unspecified violation of team rules. Not long after, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Williams, along with another, non-U of L football player, had been charged with three counts of theft by deception.
The kicker is that the alleged victims of the crimes for which Williams has been charged are Cardinals football players.
From the Courier-Journal:
The three victims were teammates Robbie Bell, Tobias Little and Caleb Tillman. Williams is accused of tricking them into giving him their bank account information and taking $2,300 from them, according to the arrest citation. The incident occurred on April 27. Williams was arrested June 23.
The other individual arrested, Laderius Slaughter, is a former teammate of Williams at a Mississippi junior college who is now a defensive lineman at FCS Bethune-Cookman.
After transferring in from the junior college ranks last season, Williams played in 11 games last season. His 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for seventh on the team in his first year with the team, while his two fumble recoveries were tied for the team lead.
Already thin along the offensive line, LSU could find itself perilously lacking along that unit depending on how things play out over the next couple of weeks.
The football program announced Wednesday morning that junior Maea Teuhema has been indefinitely suspended from the team by head coach Ed Orgeron. The only reason given was the standard unspecified violations of team rules.
Teuhema was not on the field with the rest of his teammates as summer camp kicked off late last month because of what Orgeron described as “academic issues.”
From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Final exams for summer school ended Thursday, and the first grades from summer school were due Tuesday, according to an LSU academic calendar.
A summer intersession runs from Aug. 7 to Aug. 19 with final grades due Aug. 23.
LSU kicks off the 2017 season Sept. 2 against BYU in Houston.
Teuhema, a four-star 2015 recruit, started 21 games the past two seasons, 11 at left guard as a true freshman and 10 at right tackle last season. He earned Freshman All-American honors following the 2015 season.
This year, Teuhema had been slated to start at right guard for the Tigers.