Starting Rutgers LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams out with ACL tear

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2017 season hasn’t even kicked off yet and Rutgers is already down a starting linebacker.

Head coach Chris Ash confirmed to nj.com among others that Tyreek Maddox-Williams had suffered a torn ACL earlier this week during practice. The linebacker sustained the non-contact injury Tuesday.

Maddox-Williams had already battled back from offseason shoulder surgery that kept him out of the whole of spring practice.

Last season, Maddox-Williams played in 11 games as a true freshman, starting six of those contests at strongside linebacker to close out the year. Prior to the injury, the sophomore was expected to continue that consecutive games started streak.

Ross Douglas, a transfer from Michigan, who played in 10 games for RU last season, is one of the candidates to replace Maddox-Williams in the starting lineup after moving from defensive back this offseason.