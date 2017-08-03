Associated Press

Alabama No. 1, Ohio State No. 2 in preseason coaches’ poll

By John TaylorAug 3, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

Nearly a month before the 2017 season kicks off in earnest, the first noteworthy of the meaningless preseason polls has been released.

With USA Today as its delivery vehicle, the Amway Coaches’ Poll released its initial ranking of the Top 25 teams in the country.  Not surprisingly, to some, 2016 national runner-up Alabama is ranked as the top team in the country.

Of the 65 “coaches” (winkwinknudgenudge) who participated in the voting, 49 of them cast their first-place votes for ‘Bama.  The Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the country, Ohio State and Florida State, respectively, received five and four first-place votes, respectively.  The only other team that received No. 1 nods was fifth-ranked and defending national champion Clemson with seven.

The remainder of the Top 10 is rounded out by No. 4 USC, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Washington, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Michigan and No. 10 Wisconsin.

While there were four Big Ten teams in the Top 10, just one team from the SEC can make the same claim.  Overall, though, the latter conference lead all leagues with six teams in the Top 25, followed by the ACC and Big 12 with five each and the Big Ten and Pac-12 with four apiece.  The Group of Five program to crack the initial ranking was South Florida, with the AAC school coming in at No. 21.

For those who are curious, and before we get to the complete Top 25 rankings, below are the “coaches” (winkwinknudgenudge) who will vote in this particular poll throughout the 2017 season:

Major Applewhite, Houston; David Bailiff, Rice; David Beaty, Kansas; Bret Bielema, Arkansas; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; John Bonamego, Central Michigan; Terry Bowden, Akron; Jeff Brohm, Purdue; Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Rod Carey, Northern Illinois; Mark Dantonio, Michigan State; Butch Davis, Florida International; Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; DJ Durkin, Maryland; Shawn Elliott, Georgia State; Larry Fedora, North Carolina; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jimbo Fisher, Florida State; P.J. Fleck, Minnesota; James Franklin, Penn State; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Bryan Harsin, Boise State; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tom Herman, Texas; Doc Holliday, Marshall; Mark Hudspeth, Louisiana-Lafayette; Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech; Joey Jones, South Alabama; Mike Leach, Washington State; Lance Leipold, Buffalo; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Rocky Long, San Diego State; Mike MacIntyre, Colorado; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Derek Mason, Vanderbilt; Urban Meyer, Ohio State; Jeff Monken, Army; Philip Montgomery, Tulsa; Scottie Montgomery, East Carolina; Jim Mora, UCLA; Dan Mullen, Mississippi State; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Barry Odom, Missouri; Gary Patterson, TCU; Mike Riley, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, Arizona; Nick Rolovich, Hawaii; Nick Saban, Alabama; Tony Sanchez, UNLV; Mike Sanford Jr., Western Kentucky; Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State; Bill Snyder, Kansas State; Frank Solich, Ohio; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Tyson Summers, Georgia Southern; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Matt Wells, Utah State; Mark Whipple, Massachusetts; Kyle Whittingham, Utah; Bobby Wilder, Old Dominion; Everett Withers, Texas State.


Reports: Arkansas’ T.J. Hammonds out indefinitely with knee injury

By John TaylorAug 3, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

T.J. Hammonds moved from running back to wide receiver for Arkansas this offseason.  Whether he’ll see that position switch come to fruition when the Razorbacks open 2017 remains to be seen.

Citing unnamed sources, SECCountry.com has reported that Hammonds will be sidelined indefinitely because of a knee injury. “Sources indicated the injury is similar to the meniscus tear he suffered last August,” the website added.

In confirming the initial report, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette set Hammonds’ potential return at around four weeks.  Such a timeline would leave his availability for the season opener against Florida A&M Aug. 31 very much up in the air.

Last season, Hammonds ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries as a true freshman.  After making the move to receiver in spring practice, Hammonds had been working with the first-team offense as a slot receiver prior to the injury.

The sophomore had also been spending time at his old position as well.

Ex-Alabama WR Raheem Falkins opts for FCS as next college football stop

By John TaylorAug 3, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Five months after leaving Alabama, Raheem Falkins has found a new college football home.

As noted by al.com, Falkins’ name is now listed on the online roster of Nicholls State.  As the Colonels play at the FCS level, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

The upcoming season will be Falkins’ final season of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 recruiting class, Falkins was rated as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Louisiana.

Including four in 2016, Falkins played in 19 games during his time in Tuscaloosa.  He never caught a pass during his time with the Tide.

Report: Oklahoma, USC on ex-LSU OL Maea Teuhema’s radar

By John TaylorAug 3, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

A whirlwind last 24 hours or so for Maea Teuhema continues unabated Thursday morning.

Wednesday morning, LSU announced that Teuhema had been indefinitely suspended from the team for unspecified violations of team rules.  Not long after, the football program announced that the junior offensive lineman had been granted a release from his scholarship and will transfer to another school.

In that vein, Bruce Feldman of SI.com is reporting that Teuhema has been given permission to contact Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and USC as potential transfer destinations.

Barring something entirely unexpected, Teuhema would have to sit out the 2017 season if e lands at any of those schools, or any other FBS program for that matter.  He would then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.

Teuhema, a four-star 2015 recruit, started 21 games the past two seasons, 11 at left guard as a true freshman and 10 at right tackle last season.  He earned Freshman All-American honors following the 2015 season.

This year, Teuhema had been slated to start at right guard for the Tigers.

Third Jefferson brother officially joins LSU football team

By John TaylorAug 3, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT

After a very brief respite, the Jefferson family is officially back as a playing representative LSU football.

On his Twitter account Wednesday, Justin Jefferson revealed via photos that he has signed his official paperwork and joined the Tigers football team for the coming season. The wide receiver is the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson (2008-11, pictured) and former LSU safety Rickey Jefferson (2013-2016).

It’s not expected that the younger Jefferson will see much if any action in 2017.

Jefferson is a three-star 2017 recruit who was rated as the No. 76 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. According to 247Sports.com, his only other FBS offer was from in-state Tulane.

A signing this past February didn’t happen as Jefferson had some academic issues to work through.

“After being around there for so long and my brothers being there, it felt like home for the past eight years,” Jefferson told SECCountry.com back in July after he verbally committed to the Tigers. “Coach O (head coach Ed Orgeron, he always talks to me. He’s a cool coach, and with all the different coaches coming through, they were cool and been talking to me. It seemed good. It seemed like I fit in.”