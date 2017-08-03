Ex-Alabama WR Raheem Falkins opts for FCS as next college football stop

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Five months after leaving Alabama, Raheem Falkins has found a new college football home.

As noted by al.com, Falkins’ name is now listed on the online roster of Nicholls State. As the Colonels play at the FCS level, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

The upcoming season will be Falkins’ final season of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 recruiting class, Falkins was rated as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Louisiana.

Including four in 2016, Falkins played in 19 games during his time in Tuscaloosa. He never caught a pass during his time with the Tide.