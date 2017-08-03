Lane Kiffin hires former Tennessee tailback to join FAU coaching staff

You can take Lane Kiffin out of Tennessee but apparently can’t take the Tennessee out of Lane Kiffin. Sort of.
Everybody’s favorite Group of Five head coach announced the latest addition to his staff at Florida Atlantic late on Wednesday night and it’s a name that many Vols fans will instantly recognize in the form of Montario Hardesty.
Hardesty was a three-year starter in Knoxville but had his best season during his senior year that just so happened to overlap with Kiffin’s lone campaign as coach at Tennessee. He eventually became a second round pick of the Cleveland Browns back in 2010 but never could get back on track after suffering a knee injury as a rookie. Hardesty didn’t play in the pros again after 2013 but has transitioned into coaching at the FCS level recently, spending the past two seasons as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator at Norfolk State.
It’s unclear as to what the exact title Hardesty will have with the Owls as the school has not formally confirmed the hire despite Kiffin’s tweet on the matter. The Sun-Sentinel later reported that the head coach said the ex-tailback will have something to do with running the FAU weight room but was light on specifics and he is not listed on the team’s official coaching staff page yet.
Kiffin already has former NFL tailback (and UCF star from years ago) Kevin Smith serving as the team’s running backs coach under OC Kendal Briles.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke at length with the media on Thursday after the Crimson Tide’s preseason practice and finally addressed the looming situation with defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand following his arrest for DUI last weekend.
To the surprise of only a handful of folks outside of Tuscaloosa, the veteran coach is not going to suspend the expected starter for the team’s opener against Florida State in Atlanta next month.
Hand was arrested last Saturday for driving under the influence but it later surfaced that he was actually sleeping in his car near campus when he was cited by officers. While that was enough for him to be charged under the law in Alabama, it seems that added bit of information played some role in Saban’s decision to let the pass rusher play without sitting out a game or two.
The senior recorded just 21 tackles and two sacks across all 15 games for Alabama in 2016 but the former No. 1 overall recruit was widely expected to become a starter for the Tide and see his playing time (and production) skyrocket in 2017. While Seminoles fans were probably hoping not to see Hand chasing after quarterback Deondre Francois when Alabama plays Florida State in Week 1, it seems that will not be the case assuming he does “everything he is supposed to do” between now and September 2nd.
The eyes of Texas are upon… new lockers?
That was the case on Thursday as the Longhorns finally cut the ribbon and opened the doors to their expensive new locker room in Austin. Naturally there were plenty of film crews there to document the experience as players first laid eyes on the whopping $10,000 units and, as you would expect, the young college football players understandably went a bit nuts over all the bells and whistles.
Sure the flat-screen televisions as nameplates are cool and the built-in ventilation serves a practical purpose for players but the biggest takeaway from Thursday’s event might just be that new head coach Tom Herman has shaved his head and is sporting a much different look from the one he did just a few weeks ago at Big 12 Media Days.
Like the fancy lockers and new look though, it remains to be seen if all the changes going on around the UT program will translate into added wins on the actual football field in 2017 and beyond. That said, the team did debut in the Coaches Poll at No. 23 so it does seem preseason expectations are slowly returning to the 40 Acres and becoming more befitting to one of the Cadillac programs in college football.
Look good, feel good, play good.
The oft-used slogan for many football players is something Rutgers hopes carries over to their program in 2017 as the school and apparel partner adidas unveiled the Scarlet Knight’s newest alternate uniforms on Thursday.
The new look for the team comes as part of a new six-year deal Rutgers signed with adidas this offseason that saw them switch over from Nike after several years. All-black alternate uniforms are nothing new for the Scarlet Knights but the latest version comes as part of a new ‘Stadium Lights’ series and will be worn when Rutgers takes on Maryland on Nov. 4th in a rare regular season Big Ten game at Yankee Stadium.
In addition to all the technical wizardry that comes with hot-off-the-press uniforms nowadays, the school had the following to say about the new threads:
“Centered around an all-black theme, the Rutgers moniker is emblazoned upon the chest of the jersey in silver to represent polished armor and to serve as code of arms and focal point for the symbolic design. Next, the scarlet numbers are embossed with a subtle chainmail graphic to replicate the look of a knight’s suit of armor. Additional detailing includes an outline of the state of New Jersey that has been stitched on the back above the name plate to display state pride. To complete the look, a matte black helmet features a silver Scarlet Knight graphic on the sides with the Rutgers wordmark highlighted in scarlet on the back of the helmet.”
The football team may not quite be ready for primetime given the rebuilding job coach Chris Ash must still do with the program on the field but for one game this season at least the Scarlet Knights will be able to lay claim to a victory when it comes to being fashion forward.
A couple of members of the conference formerly known as the Big East are getting the gang back together for a mini revival.
Both Miami and Temple announced in tandem press releases Thursday that the football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Hurricanes will play host to a Sept. 5, 2020, game while the Owls will return the favor Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.
The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Owls 13-1. The first meeting between the football programs came in 1930 and the last in 2005, a 34-3 win for The U on the road. The only Owls win in the series came in that first matchup, a 34-0 whitewashing of the ‘Canes.
The two teams met for 12 consecutive years from 1992-2003 as members of the Big East.
Including the Miami series, Temple now has 15 games against Power Five teams scheduled through the 2028 season — Notre Dame (2017), Maryland (2018, 2019), Boston College (2018, 2021), Rutgers (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023), Duke (2022) and Oklahoma (2024, 2025, 2028). Miami had previously scheduled games against Michigan State (2020) and Texas A&M (2023) as part of their future non-conference slates.