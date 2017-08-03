Miami, Temple schedule future home-and-home series

A couple of members of the conference formerly known as the Big East are getting the gang back together for a mini revival.

Both Miami and Temple announced in tandem press releases Thursday that the football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Hurricanes will play host to a Sept. 5, 2020, game while the Owls will return the favor Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Owls 13-1. The first meeting between the football programs came in 1930 and the last in 2005, a 34-3 win for The U on the road. The only Owls win in the series came in that first matchup, a 34-0 whitewashing of the ‘Canes.

The two teams met for 12 consecutive years from 1992-2003 as members of the Big East.

Including the Miami series, Temple now has 15 games against Power Five teams scheduled through the 2028 season — Notre Dame (2017), Maryland (2018, 2019), Boston College (2018, 2021), Rutgers (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023), Duke (2022) and Oklahoma (2024, 2025, 2028). Miami had previously scheduled games against Michigan State (2020) and Texas A&M (2023) as part of their future non-conference slates.