Nick Saban not suspending Alabama DL Da’Shawn Hand after DUI

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke at length with the media on Thursday after the Crimson Tide’s preseason practice and finally addressed the looming situation with defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand following his arrest for DUI last weekend.

To the surprise of only a handful of folks outside of Tuscaloosa, the veteran coach is not going to suspend the expected starter for the team’s opener against Florida State in Atlanta next month.

Saban on DeShaun Hand: If does everything he is supposed to do, he will not be suspended. — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) August 3, 2017

Da'Shawn Hand was put in 48-hour "inpatient," according to Nick Saban. He will have community service and a police ride-around — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) August 3, 2017

Saban said Hand was placed in 48-hour inpatient treatment for alcohol. "If he had (driven) the car, it would be different." — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) August 3, 2017

Hand was arrested last Saturday for driving under the influence but it later surfaced that he was actually sleeping in his car near campus when he was cited by officers. While that was enough for him to be charged under the law in Alabama, it seems that added bit of information played some role in Saban’s decision to let the pass rusher play without sitting out a game or two.

The senior recorded just 21 tackles and two sacks across all 15 games for Alabama in 2016 but the former No. 1 overall recruit was widely expected to become a starter for the Tide and see his playing time (and production) skyrocket in 2017. While Seminoles fans were probably hoping not to see Hand chasing after quarterback Deondre Francois when Alabama plays Florida State in Week 1, it seems that will not be the case assuming he does “everything he is supposed to do” between now and September 2nd.