Report: Oklahoma, USC on ex-LSU OL Maea Teuhema’s radar

A whirlwind last 24 hours or so for Maea Teuhema continues unabated Thursday morning.
Wednesday morning, LSU announced that Teuhema had been indefinitely suspended from the team for unspecified violations of team rules. Not long after, the football program announced that the junior offensive lineman had been granted a release from his scholarship and will transfer to another school.
In that vein, Bruce Feldman of SI.com is reporting that Teuhema has been given permission to contact Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and USC as potential transfer destinations.
Barring something entirely unexpected, Teuhema would have to sit out the 2017 season if e lands at any of those schools, or any other FBS program for that matter. He would then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.
Teuhema, a four-star 2015 recruit, started 21 games the past two seasons, 11 at left guard as a true freshman and 10 at right tackle last season. He earned Freshman All-American honors following the 2015 season.
This year, Teuhema had been slated to start at right guard for the Tigers.
Five months after leaving Alabama, Raheem Falkins has found a new college football home.
As noted by al.com, Falkins’ name is now listed on the online roster of Nicholls State. As the Colonels play at the FCS level, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
The upcoming season will be Falkins’ final season of eligibility.
A three-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 recruiting class, Falkins was rated as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Louisiana.
Including four in 2016, Falkins played in 19 games during his time in Tuscaloosa. He never caught a pass during his time with the Tide.
After a very brief respite, the Jefferson family is officially back as a playing representative LSU football.
On his Twitter account Wednesday, Justin Jefferson revealed via photos that he has signed his official paperwork and joined the Tigers football team for the coming season. The wide receiver is the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson (2008-11, pictured) and former LSU safety Rickey Jefferson (2013-2016).
It’s not expected that the younger Jefferson will see much if any action in 2017.
Jefferson is a three-star 2017 recruit who was rated as the No. 76 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. According to 247Sports.com, his only other FBS offer was from in-state Tulane.
A signing this past February didn’t happen as Jefferson had some academic issues to work through.
“After being around there for so long and my brothers being there, it felt like home for the past eight years,” Jefferson told SECCountry.com back in July after he verbally committed to the Tigers. “Coach O (head coach Ed Orgeron, he always talks to me. He’s a cool coach, and with all the different coaches coming through, they were cool and been talking to me. It seemed good. It seemed like I fit in.”
When it comes to one member of the LSU football program, it was certainly a whirlwind of events Wednesday that escalated very quickly.
Earlier in the day, LSU announced that junior Maea Teuhema had been indefinitely suspended from the team for unspecified violations of team rules. It’s believed that the suspension was related to some type of academic issue.
Around 12 hours after the suspension was initially announced, the program confirmed in another release that Teuhema has been granted his release from the LSU football team and will transfer to another school.
Wednesday’s developments are significant for a Tigers offensive line that needs all the experienced talent they can get.
Teuhema, a four-star 2015 recruit, started 21 games the past two seasons, 11 at left guard as a true freshman and 10 at right tackle last season. He earned Freshman All-American honors following the 2015 season.
This year, Teuhema had been slated to start at right guard for the Tigers.
The offensive lineman is actually the second Teuhema to transfer from LSU in a little over a year. Defensive end Sione Teuhema, Maea Teuhema’s older brother, left the Tigers and transferred to an FCS program in July of last year.
We don’t know yet who will replace Baker Mayfield under center for Oklahoma after the 2017 season. We do, though, know who it won’t be.
First-year OU head coach Lincoln Riley announced Wednesday night that Chris Robison has been dismissed from his football program. The only reason given for the dismissal was an unspecified violation of team rules.
The development comes nearly four months after Robison, along with walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue, was arrested for public intoxication. It’s unclear if that arrest played any role in the quarterback’s dismissal.
A four-star member of the Sooners’ 2017 recruiting class, Robison was rated as the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 29 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 173 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As an early enrollee, Robison took part in spring practice and played in the spring game, completing 3-of-5 passes for 49 yards.
Roughly 12 hours after that game, he was arrested for being drunk in public. Because of only what were described as “personal reasons,” Robison wasn’t enrolled in summer classes and didn’t take part in football workouts during the same period.
With Robison’s departure, there are only three scholarship quarterbacks on the Sooners’ roster — Mayfield, along with sophomores Austin Kendall and Kyler Murray. The latter is a transfer from Texas A&M who is viewed by some as the post-Mayfield future at the position.