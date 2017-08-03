Report: Oklahoma, USC on ex-LSU OL Maea Teuhema’s radar

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A whirlwind last 24 hours or so for Maea Teuhema continues unabated Thursday morning.

Wednesday morning, LSU announced that Teuhema had been indefinitely suspended from the team for unspecified violations of team rules. Not long after, the football program announced that the junior offensive lineman had been granted a release from his scholarship and will transfer to another school.

In that vein, Bruce Feldman of SI.com is reporting that Teuhema has been given permission to contact Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and USC as potential transfer destinations.

Barring something entirely unexpected, Teuhema would have to sit out the 2017 season if e lands at any of those schools, or any other FBS program for that matter. He would then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.

Teuhema, a four-star 2015 recruit, started 21 games the past two seasons, 11 at left guard as a true freshman and 10 at right tackle last season. He earned Freshman All-American honors following the 2015 season.

This year, Teuhema had been slated to start at right guard for the Tigers.