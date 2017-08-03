Report: UCLA another option for ex-LSU OL Maea Teuhema

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The game of “Where’s Maea Landing?” has added yet another potential destination.

Earlier in the day, SI.com‘s Bruce Feldman reported that former LSU offensive lineman Maea Teuhema has been given permission to contact Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and USC as possible landing spots. In an update to his original report, Feldman added yet another team to the mix — UCLA.

The fact that UCLA is a potential buyer for Teuhema’s services shouldn’t come as a surprise as that program has been a player in the transfer market throughout this offseason.

One of Teuhema’s former teammates, LSU transfer offensive lineman Willie Allen, considered the Bruins before going the JUCO route. A month earlier, the football program officially added former Miami offensive tackleSunny Odogwu.

In mid-March, they confirmed that Michigan transfer Devin Asiasi had been added to the football roster as well.

The past two seasons, Teuhema started 21 games. Regardless of where he lands, if it’s at the FBS level, he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season.