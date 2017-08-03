Reports: Arkansas’ T.J. Hammonds out indefinitely with knee injury

T.J. Hammonds moved from running back to wide receiver for Arkansas this offseason. Whether he’ll see that position switch come to fruition when the Razorbacks open 2017 remains to be seen.

Citing unnamed sources, SECCountry.com has reported that Hammonds will be sidelined indefinitely because of a knee injury. “Sources indicated the injury is similar to the meniscus tear he suffered last August,” the website added.

In confirming the initial report, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette set Hammonds’ potential return at around four weeks. Such a timeline would leave his availability for the season opener against Florida A&M Aug. 31 very much up in the air.

Last season, Hammonds ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries as a true freshman. After making the move to receiver in spring practice, Hammonds had been working with the first-team offense as a slot receiver prior to the injury.

The sophomore had also been spending time at his old position as well.