Rutgers unveils new alternate uniforms for 2017 game at Yankee Stadium

By Bryan FischerAug 3, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

Look good, feel good, play good.

The oft-used slogan for many football players is something Rutgers hopes carries over to their program in 2017 as the school and apparel partner adidas unveiled the Scarlet Knight’s newest alternate uniforms on Thursday.

The new look for the team comes as part of a new six-year deal Rutgers signed with adidas this offseason that saw them switch over from Nike after several years. All-black alternate uniforms are nothing new for the Scarlet Knights but the latest version comes as part of a new ‘Stadium Lights’ series and will be worn when Rutgers takes on Maryland on Nov. 4th in a rare regular season Big Ten game at Yankee Stadium.

In addition to all the technical wizardry that comes with hot-off-the-press uniforms nowadays, the school had the following to say about the new threads:

“Centered around an all-black theme, the Rutgers moniker is emblazoned upon the chest of the jersey in silver to represent polished armor and to serve as code of arms and focal point for the symbolic design. Next, the scarlet numbers are embossed with a subtle chainmail graphic to replicate the look of a knight’s suit of armor. Additional detailing includes an outline of the state of New Jersey that has been stitched on the back above the name plate to display state pride. To complete the look, a matte black helmet features a silver Scarlet Knight graphic on the sides with the Rutgers wordmark highlighted in scarlet on the back of the helmet.”

The football team may not quite be ready for primetime given the rebuilding job coach Chris Ash must still do with the program on the field but for one game this season at least the Scarlet Knights will be able to lay claim to a victory when it comes to being fashion forward.

Miami, Temple schedule future home-and-home series

By John TaylorAug 3, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

A couple of members of the conference formerly known as the Big East are getting the gang back together for a mini revival.

Both Miami and Temple announced in tandem press releases Thursday that the football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series.  The Hurricanes will play host to a Sept. 5, 2020, game while the Owls will return the favor Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Owls 13-1. The first meeting between the football programs came in 1930 and the last in 2005, a 34-3 win for The U on the road.  The only Owls win in the series came in that first matchup, a 34-0 whitewashing of the ‘Canes.

The two teams met for 12 consecutive years from 1992-2003 as members of the Big East.

Including the Miami series, Temple now has 15 games against Power Five teams scheduled through the 2028 season — Notre Dame (2017), Maryland (2018, 2019), Boston College (2018, 2021), Rutgers (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023), Duke (2022) and Oklahoma (2024, 2025, 2028).  Miami had previously scheduled games against Michigan State (2020) and Texas A&M (2023) as part of their future non-conference slates.

Reports: Arkansas’ T.J. Hammonds out indefinitely with knee injury

By John TaylorAug 3, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

T.J. Hammonds moved from running back to wide receiver for Arkansas this offseason.  Whether he’ll see that position switch come to fruition when the Razorbacks open 2017 remains to be seen.

Citing unnamed sources, SECCountry.com has reported that Hammonds will be sidelined indefinitely because of a knee injury. “Sources indicated the injury is similar to the meniscus tear he suffered last August,” the website added.

In confirming the initial report, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette set Hammonds’ potential return at around four weeks.  Such a timeline would leave his availability for the season opener against Florida A&M Aug. 31 very much up in the air.

Last season, Hammonds ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries as a true freshman.  After making the move to receiver in spring practice, Hammonds had been working with the first-team offense as a slot receiver prior to the injury.

The sophomore had also been spending time at his old position as well.

Alabama No. 1, Ohio State No. 2 in preseason coaches’ poll

Associated Press
By John TaylorAug 3, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

Nearly a month before the 2017 season kicks off in earnest, the first noteworthy of the meaningless preseason polls has been released.

With USA Today as its delivery vehicle, the Amway Coaches’ Poll released its initial ranking of the Top 25 teams in the country.  Not surprisingly, to some, 2016 national runner-up Alabama is ranked as the top team in the country.

Of the 65 “coaches” (winkwinknudgenudge) who participated in the voting, 49 of them cast their first-place votes for ‘Bama.  The Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the country, Ohio State and Florida State, respectively, received five and four first-place votes, respectively.  The only other team that received No. 1 nods was fifth-ranked and defending national champion Clemson with seven.

The remainder of the Top 10 is rounded out by No. 4 USC, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Washington, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Michigan and No. 10 Wisconsin.

While there were four Big Ten teams in the Top 10, just one team from the SEC can make the same claim.  Overall, though, the latter conference lead all leagues with six teams in the Top 25, followed by the ACC and Big 12 with five each and the Big Ten and Pac-12 with four apiece.  The Group of Five program to crack the initial ranking was South Florida, with the AAC school coming in at No. 21.

For those who are curious, and before we get to the complete Top 25 rankings, below are the “coaches” (winkwinknudgenudge) who will vote in this particular poll throughout the 2017 season:

Ex-Alabama WR Raheem Falkins opts for FCS as next college football stop

By John TaylorAug 3, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Five months after leaving Alabama, Raheem Falkins has found a new college football home.

As noted by al.com, Falkins’ name is now listed on the online roster of Nicholls State.  As the Colonels play at the FCS level, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

The upcoming season will be Falkins’ final season of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 recruiting class, Falkins was rated as the No. 50 receiver in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Louisiana.

Including four in 2016, Falkins played in 19 games during his time in Tuscaloosa.  He never caught a pass during his time with the Tide.