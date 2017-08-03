Rutgers unveils new alternate uniforms for 2017 game at Yankee Stadium

Look good, feel good, play good.

The oft-used slogan for many football players is something Rutgers hopes carries over to their program in 2017 as the school and apparel partner adidas unveiled the Scarlet Knight’s newest alternate uniforms on Thursday.

The new look for the team comes as part of a new six-year deal Rutgers signed with adidas this offseason that saw them switch over from Nike after several years. All-black alternate uniforms are nothing new for the Scarlet Knights but the latest version comes as part of a new ‘Stadium Lights’ series and will be worn when Rutgers takes on Maryland on Nov. 4th in a rare regular season Big Ten game at Yankee Stadium.

In addition to all the technical wizardry that comes with hot-off-the-press uniforms nowadays, the school had the following to say about the new threads:

“Centered around an all-black theme, the Rutgers moniker is emblazoned upon the chest of the jersey in silver to represent polished armor and to serve as code of arms and focal point for the symbolic design. Next, the scarlet numbers are embossed with a subtle chainmail graphic to replicate the look of a knight’s suit of armor. Additional detailing includes an outline of the state of New Jersey that has been stitched on the back above the name plate to display state pride. To complete the look, a matte black helmet features a silver Scarlet Knight graphic on the sides with the Rutgers wordmark highlighted in scarlet on the back of the helmet.”

The football team may not quite be ready for primetime given the rebuilding job coach Chris Ash must still do with the program on the field but for one game this season at least the Scarlet Knights will be able to lay claim to a victory when it comes to being fashion forward.