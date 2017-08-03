Texas unveils gaudy new $10,000 lockers and Longhorns understandably go nuts

The eyes of Texas are upon… new lockers?

That was the case on Thursday as the Longhorns finally cut the ribbon and opened the doors to their expensive new locker room in Austin. Naturally there were plenty of film crews there to document the experience as players first laid eyes on the whopping $10,000 units and, as you would expect, the young college football players understandably went a bit nuts over all the bells and whistles.

#ThisIsTexas 🤘🏼Special thanks to The Chief, @flovom and the whole locker room renovation crew. The players love it. pic.twitter.com/k4BDBPe8qK — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) August 3, 2017

Sure the flat-screen televisions as nameplates are cool and the built-in ventilation serves a practical purpose for players but the biggest takeaway from Thursday’s event might just be that new head coach Tom Herman has shaved his head and is sporting a much different look from the one he did just a few weeks ago at Big 12 Media Days.

Like the fancy lockers and new look though, it remains to be seen if all the changes going on around the UT program will translate into added wins on the actual football field in 2017 and beyond. That said, the team did debut in the Coaches Poll at No. 23 so it does seem preseason expectations are slowly returning to the 40 Acres and becoming more befitting to one of the Cadillac programs in college football.