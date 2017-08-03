Third Jefferson brother officially joins LSU football team

After a very brief respite, the Jefferson family is officially back as a playing representative LSU football.
On his Twitter account Wednesday, Justin Jefferson revealed via photos that he has signed his official paperwork and joined the Tigers football team for the coming season. The wide receiver is the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson (2008-11, pictured) and former LSU safety Rickey Jefferson (2013-2016).
It’s not expected that the younger Jefferson will see much if any action in 2017.
Jefferson is a three-star 2017 recruit who was rated as the No. 76 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. According to 247Sports.com, his only other FBS offer was from in-state Tulane.
A signing this past February didn’t happen as Jefferson had some academic issues to work through.
“After being around there for so long and my brothers being there, it felt like home for the past eight years,” Jefferson told SECCountry.com back in July after he verbally committed to the Tigers. “Coach O (head coach Ed Orgeron, he always talks to me. He’s a cool coach, and with all the different coaches coming through, they were cool and been talking to me. It seemed good. It seemed like I fit in.”
When it comes to one member of the LSU football program, it was certainly a whirlwind of events Wednesday that escalated very quickly.
Earlier in the day, LSU announced that junior Maea Teuhema had been indefinitely suspended from the team for unspecified violations of team rules. It’s believed that the suspension was related to some type of academic issue.
Around 12 hours after the suspension was initially announced, the program confirmed in another release that Teuhema has been granted his release from the LSU football team and will transfer to another school.
Wednesday’s developments are significant for a Tigers offensive line that needs all the experienced talent they can get.
Teuhema, a four-star 2015 recruit, started 21 games the past two seasons, 11 at left guard as a true freshman and 10 at right tackle last season. He earned Freshman All-American honors following the 2015 season.
This year, Teuhema had been slated to start at right guard for the Tigers.
The offensive lineman is actually the second Teuhema to transfer from LSU in a little over a year. Defensive end Sione Teuhema, Maea Teuhema’s older brother, left the Tigers and transferred to an FCS program in July of last year.
We don’t know yet who will replace Baker Mayfield under center for Oklahoma after the 2017 season. We do, though, know who it won’t be.
First-year OU head coach Lincoln Riley announced Wednesday night that Chris Robison has been dismissed from his football program. The only reason given for the dismissal was an unspecified violation of team rules.
The development comes nearly four months after Robison, along with walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue, was arrested for public intoxication. It’s unclear if that arrest played any role in the quarterback’s dismissal.
A four-star member of the Sooners’ 2017 recruiting class, Robison was rated as the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 29 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 173 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As an early enrollee, Robison took part in spring practice and played in the spring game, completing 3-of-5 passes for 49 yards.
Roughly 12 hours after that game, he was arrested for being drunk in public. Because of only what were described as “personal reasons,” Robison wasn’t enrolled in summer classes and didn’t take part in football workouts during the same period.
With Robison’s departure, there are only three scholarship quarterbacks on the Sooners’ roster — Mayfield, along with sophomores Austin Kendall and Kyler Murray. The latter is a transfer from Texas A&M who is viewed by some as the post-Mayfield future at the position.
Another day — hell, another hour — another significant injury to a Power Five starter.
The latest to face the injury bug head-on is Boston College, with Rivals.com reporting that Sharrieff Grice has retired from the sport because of injury. The website writes that the decision “likely stems from a concussion he sustained during the spring game.”
Neither the football program nor the player have confirmed the development.
A three-star member of the Eagles’ 2015 recruiting class, Grice was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Connecticut.
As a true freshman, and mainly on special teams, Grice played in 10 games. Last season, he played in 12 games, making one start at middle linebacker. He was credited with 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Entering summer camp, Grice had been penciled in as the starting strongside linebacker.
The 2017 season hasn’t even kicked off yet and Rutgers is already down a starting linebacker.
Head coach Chris Ash confirmed to nj.com among others that Tyreek Maddox-Williams had suffered a torn ACL earlier this week during practice. The linebacker sustained the non-contact injury Tuesday.
Maddox-Williams had already battled back from offseason shoulder surgery that kept him out of the whole of spring practice.
Last season, Maddox-Williams played in 11 games as a true freshman, starting six of those contests at strongside linebacker to close out the year. Prior to the injury, the sophomore was expected to continue that consecutive games started streak.
Ross Douglas, a transfer from Michigan, who played in 10 games for RU last season, is one of the candidates to replace Maddox-Williams in the starting lineup after moving from defensive back this offseason.