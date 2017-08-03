Third Jefferson brother officially joins LSU football team

After a very brief respite, the Jefferson family is officially back as a playing representative LSU football.

On his Twitter account Wednesday, Justin Jefferson revealed via photos that he has signed his official paperwork and joined the Tigers football team for the coming season. The wide receiver is the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson (2008-11, pictured) and former LSU safety Rickey Jefferson (2013-2016).

It’s not expected that the younger Jefferson will see much if any action in 2017.

Jefferson is a three-star 2017 recruit who was rated as the No. 76 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. According to 247Sports.com, his only other FBS offer was from in-state Tulane.

A signing this past February didn’t happen as Jefferson had some academic issues to work through.

“After being around there for so long and my brothers being there, it felt like home for the past eight years,” Jefferson told SECCountry.com back in July after he verbally committed to the Tigers. “Coach O (head coach Ed Orgeron, he always talks to me. He’s a cool coach, and with all the different coaches coming through, they were cool and been talking to me. It seemed good. It seemed like I fit in.”