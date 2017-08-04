Coaches fund gives $10,000 to Hawaii football player who suffered serious spinal injury in diving accident

Even if it’s just a sliver, there’s some good news for one Hawaii football player dealing with a significant health issue.

In early July, Kalepo Naotala was seriously injured in a diving accident after jumping off a wall near the iconic Waikiki Beach. In confirming the injury and asking for prayers, the football program did not state the specific nature of the injury; Thursday night, the school confirmed in a press release that Naotala suffered a serious spinal cord injury and has been moved from a hospital to a treatment facility in Colorado to further his rehabilitation.

It was also announced by the university in the same release that Naotala and his family were on the receiving end of a grant from the College Football Assistance Fund (CFAF) to help with ongoing medical and non-medical costs. The CFAF was founded in 2010, and is described as “a group of collegiate coaches and athletic administrators concerned about the limited resources available to injured football players. Major donors include some of today’s top college football coaches and Bowls.”

The generous grant by no means ends the family’s financial responsibilities, but it will certainly help defray some of the rising medical costs. For those who are so inclined, you can make donations to further defray it at CFAFund.com, with any donation being placed in a fund reserved solely for Kalepo and his family.

Below are the statements from some of the pertinent parties involved.

NAOTALA FAMILY

“Words can’t express how blessed we’ve been in the midst of this trying time for our family. The outpouring of God’s love and grace through prayers, love and support from Virginia to Hawaii and now Colorado has been tremendous! We’d like to thank the College Football Assistance Fund (CFAF) for their support and generous donation in allowing our family to focus on Kalepo and his recovery & rehabilitation. We are grateful and appreciative that such an organization exists and is able to help us out during this critical time in our son’s life.”

HEAD COACH NICK ROLOVICH

“As unfortunate of an incident as it was for Kalepo, the outpouring of support has been amazing. With the help of the College Football Assistance Fund and many others who have generously supported the Naotala family, it will make their journey a little easier.”

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR DAVID MATLIN

“On behalf of the University of Hawaiʻi, we wish to extend our appreciation to the College Football Assistance Fund for their generosity and support of Kalepo. This gift will make a big difference in assisting the Naotala family in Kalepo’s road to recovery.”