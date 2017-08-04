Coaches fund gives $10,000 to Hawaii football player who suffered serious spinal injury in diving accident

Even if it’s just a sliver, there’s some good news for one Hawaii football player dealing with a significant health issue.
In early July, Kalepo Naotala was seriously injured in a diving accident after jumping off a wall near the iconic Waikiki Beach. In confirming the injury and asking for prayers, the football program did not state the specific nature of the injury; Thursday night, the school confirmed in a press release that Naotala suffered a serious spinal cord injury and has been moved from a hospital to a treatment facility in Colorado to further his rehabilitation.
It was also announced by the university in the same release that Naotala and his family were on the receiving end of a grant from the College Football Assistance Fund (CFAF) to help with ongoing medical and non-medical costs. The CFAF was founded in 2010, and is described as “a group of collegiate coaches and athletic administrators concerned about the limited resources available to injured football players. Major donors include some of today’s top college football coaches and Bowls.”
The generous grant by no means ends the family’s financial responsibilities, but it will certainly help defray some of the rising medical costs. For those who are so inclined, you can make donations to further defray it at CFAFund.com, with any donation being placed in a fund reserved solely for Kalepo and his family.
Below are the statements from some of the pertinent parties involved.
NAOTALA FAMILY
“Words can’t express how blessed we’ve been in the midst of this trying time for our family. The outpouring of God’s love and grace through prayers, love and support from Virginia to Hawaii and now Colorado has been tremendous! We’d like to thank the College Football Assistance Fund (CFAF) for their support and generous donation in allowing our family to focus on Kalepo and his recovery & rehabilitation. We are grateful and appreciative that such an organization exists and is able to help us out during this critical time in our son’s life.”
HEAD COACH NICK ROLOVICH
“As unfortunate of an incident as it was for Kalepo, the outpouring of support has been amazing. With the help of the College Football Assistance Fund and many others who have generously supported the Naotala family, it will make their journey a little easier.”
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR DAVID MATLIN
“On behalf of the University of Hawaiʻi, we wish to extend our appreciation to the College Football Assistance Fund for their generosity and support of Kalepo. This gift will make a big difference in assisting the Naotala family in Kalepo’s road to recovery.”
That didn’t even remotely take long. At all.
Monday, it was revealed by Gus Malzahn that 2017 signee Carlito Gonzalez would not be enrolling at the university or playing football for the Tigers this season because he failed to qualify academically. The Auburn head coach even stated at the time that Gonzalez is “in the process of looking for a junior college.”
Fast-forward to Thursday night, And Gonzalez has already found a new home — and it’s at the FBS level at Memphis.
From al.com:
Where the #uofm21 students at ?? change of plans University Of Memphis,” Gonzalez tweeted from his private account Thursday afternoon. “It’s so many connections and stuff being revealed and happening to me to prove That God Is REAL and he loves ME. I’m blessed humble.
“Thankful I know I made headlines not attending (Auburn) that was all my fault but thanks to the man above and people who care I’ll be okay.
And Gonzalez, who will not play for the AAC Tigers in 2017, has already commenced working with his new team.
A three-star member of AU’s most recent recruiting class, Gonzalez was rated as the No. 27 safety in the country and the No. 37 player at any position in the state of Georgia.
Oklahoma’s depth along the offensive line has taken a hit thanks to something entirely unrelated to football.
Lincoln Riley confirmed Thursday that Alex Dalton (pictured, left) will miss the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury. The injury happened prior to the start of summer camp and away from football activities, but the first-year head coach declined to get into how it transpired.
Chatter suggests that the lineman may have injured it playing basketball, although that hasn’t been confirmed.
“Obviously tough deal for him. He’s had a couple of them here,” Riley said.
Dalton started the first game of his career, at right guard, in the 2016 opener against Houston, but shifted back to reserve duties for the other five games in which he played last season. He also played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2015.
Each of the past two seasons, Dalton was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.
There was some good news for the Sooners as Austin Seibert was back on the field practicing with his Sooner teammates. Seibert didn’t report with the rest of the team for the start of summer camp this past weekend because of some type of academic issue.
As has been the case the past two seasons, Seibert is expected to handle both the kicking and punting jobs for the Sooners this season.
The game of “Where’s Maea Landing?” has added yet another potential destination.
Earlier in the day, SI.com‘s Bruce Feldman reported that former LSU offensive lineman Maea Teuhema has been given permission to contact Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and USC as possible landing spots. In an update to his original report, Feldman added yet another team to the mix — UCLA.
The fact that UCLA is a potential buyer for Teuhema’s services shouldn’t come as a surprise as that program has been a player in the transfer market throughout this offseason.
One of Teuhema’s former teammates, LSU transfer offensive lineman Willie Allen, considered the Bruins before going the JUCO route. A month earlier, the football program officially added former Miami offensive tackleSunny Odogwu.
In mid-March, they confirmed that Michigan transfer Devin Asiasi had been added to the football roster as well.
The past two seasons, Teuhema started 21 games. Regardless of where he lands, if it’s at the FBS level, he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season.
You can take Lane Kiffin out of Tennessee but apparently can’t take the Tennessee out of Lane Kiffin. Sort of.
Everybody’s favorite Group of Five head coach announced the latest addition to his staff at Florida Atlantic late on Wednesday night and it’s a name that many Vols fans will instantly recognize in the form of Montario Hardesty.
Hardesty was a three-year starter in Knoxville but had his best season during his senior year that just so happened to overlap with Kiffin’s lone campaign as coach at Tennessee. He eventually became a second round pick of the Cleveland Browns back in 2010 but never could get back on track after suffering a knee injury as a rookie. Hardesty didn’t play in the pros again after 2013 but has transitioned into coaching at the FCS level recently, spending the past two seasons as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator at Norfolk State.
It’s unclear as to what the exact title Hardesty will have with the Owls as the school has not formally confirmed the hire despite Kiffin’s tweet on the matter. The Sun-Sentinel later reported that the head coach said the ex-tailback will have something to do with running the FAU weight room but was light on specifics and he is not listed on the team’s official coaching staff page yet.
Kiffin already has former NFL tailback (and UCF star from years ago) Kevin Smith serving as the team’s running backs coach under OC Kendal Briles.