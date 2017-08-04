Nebraska set to approve 11-year extension with Adidas worth $129 million

Big Ten teams are bringing in truckloads of new television revenue nowadays but that hasn’t stopped many of the schools from signing ever more lucrative apparel deals to stuff the coffers even more.
The latest move on that front appears to be at Nebraska, which the Lincoln Journal Star reports is set to approve an 11-year extension on the Cornhuskers’ deal with adidas worth a whopping $129 million. The new contract is already in front of the school’s Board of Regents and is expected to get the thumbs up at their next meeting on August 11.
Nebraska has had an extremely long and productive relationship with the apparel company dating all the way back to the glory days of Big Red in 1995. The new contract will apparently start this season (retroactive to this past July) and see the school triple the amount of money they receive from adidas to the tune of $64 million in cold hard cash and a similar amount of apparel and equipment over the life of the deal through 2028.
The recent four-star recruit was arrested by the state highway patrol on Thursday afternoon with a reckless driving charge after going an alleged 120 mph, according to The Clarion-Ledger.
“He has some legal issues he is going to have to deal with and pay a fine, I think,” Mullen told reporters after practice.
Hill likely won’t supplant presumed starter Aeris Williams in the backfield but still could see playing time this season as a true freshman at MSU. That is, of course, once he pays that fine and gets back in the good graces of the coaching staff with a little better driving performance.
Memphis gets trustees’ approval for new football indoor practice facility
Few schools have turned around the fortune of their football program quite like Memphis has the past few years and it appears the reward for all that hard work is some significant upgrades to the Tigers’ facilities to keep them even more competitive in the college football landscape.
To that end, Memphis Business Journal reports that the university Board of Trustees approved a $10 million debt package on Thursday that will just about cover all the costs associated with building a brand new football indoor practice facility. As you have to come to expect with just about any such facility, the new digs will include an enclosed and climate-controlled practice field along with renovations to existing spaces that will bring about a new football operations office.
The plans for the new indoor building have been floating around for some time but it seems most of the recent focus in the athletic department was centered around a new basketball facility. With that project nearly completed and the football team doing well under head coach Mike Norvell, it seems that the attention is being shifted to the gridiron and the debt package will be the first steps in financing the start of construction.
The Journal also notes that the debt being taken on is being backed somewhat by the Tigers’ AAC conference revenue, while the remaining $600,000 or so the project needs will come from donors. Given that the team is one of the favorites to win the league in 2017, it might just be safe to say that the thinking around Memphis is if you build it, they (donors) will come.
Utah’s starting center carried off field after injury in practice
The center position at Utah has been a bit of a revolving door the past few seasons and the team is hoping that will not be the case once again in 2017 despite a potentially serious injury during their first day of full pads in preseason camp.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that senior starting center Lo Falemaka hurt his leg during Thursday afternoon’s practice and, “needed help off the field and wasn’t able to put much weight on his left leg.” Uh oh.
Falemaka assumed the starting spot last year after injuries sidelined former All-Pac-12 pick J.J. Dielman at the position. The Utes were looking to lean on the center position this fall as they transition to a new offensive system and deal with finding replacements for several key contributors along the line in 2017.
“We’re just hoping for the best,” head coach Kyle Whittingham told reporters, without going into specifics.
Sophomores Johnny Capra and Paul Toala are the two players expected to take Falemaka’s spot on the line if he’s out for any amount of time during preseason camp and beyond. The school typically plays things close to the vest when it comes to injury information so it could be a while before the full extent of Falemaka’s leg injury is known.
Dismissed Pitt DL Jeremiah Taleni listed on FAU’s online roster
A wayward college football soul has seemingly found a new home courtesy of Lane Kiffin‘s FAU football program.
Thanks to a heads up from an alert reader, we have been made aware that former Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jeremiah Taleni is now listed on the Owls’ official online roster. An email sent to the university requesting confirmation and the details surrounding Taleni’s addition to the roster has yet to be met with a response.
It’s believed that Taleni is coming into Kiffin’s program as a graduate transfer, thus making him eligible to play immediately for the Owls in 2017. The upcoming season would be the lineman’s final season of eligibility.
The development comes a little over three months after Taleni was dismissed from Pat Narduzzi‘s program. The only explanation given for the punitive measure at the time it was announced was that it was disciplinary in nature.
His first two seasons, Taleni played in eight games with no starts as a reserve tackle. Last season, he started three of the seven games in which he played; those three starts came in the final three games of the regular season, setting the stage for what would’ve been an even bigger role at Pitt prior to his dismissal.