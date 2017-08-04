Off-field injury will sideline Oklahoma’s Alex Dalton for entire 2017 season

Oklahoma’s depth along the offensive line has taken a hit thanks to something entirely unrelated to football.

Lincoln Riley confirmed Thursday that Alex Dalton (pictured, left) will miss the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury. The injury happened prior to the start of summer camp and away from football activities, but the first-year head coach declined to get into how it transpired.

Chatter suggests that the lineman may have injured it playing basketball, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

“Obviously tough deal for him. He’s had a couple of them here,” Riley said.

Dalton started the first game of his career, at right guard, in the 2016 opener against Houston, but shifted back to reserve duties for the other five games in which he played last season. He also played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2015.

Each of the past two seasons, Dalton was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

There was some good news for the Sooners as Austin Seibert was back on the field practicing with his Sooner teammates. Seibert didn’t report with the rest of the team for the start of summer camp this past weekend because of some type of academic issue.

As has been the case the past two seasons, Seibert is expected to handle both the kicking and punting jobs for the Sooners this season.