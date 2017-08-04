Off-field injury will sideline Oklahoma’s Alex Dalton for entire 2017 season

Oklahoma’s depth along the offensive line has taken a hit thanks to something entirely unrelated to football.
Lincoln Riley confirmed Thursday that Alex Dalton (pictured, left) will miss the entire 2017 season because of a knee injury. The injury happened prior to the start of summer camp and away from football activities, but the first-year head coach declined to get into how it transpired.
Chatter suggests that the lineman may have injured it playing basketball, although that hasn’t been confirmed.
“Obviously tough deal for him. He’s had a couple of them here,” Riley said.
Dalton started the first game of his career, at right guard, in the 2016 opener against Houston, but shifted back to reserve duties for the other five games in which he played last season. He also played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2015.
Each of the past two seasons, Dalton was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.
There was some good news for the Sooners as Austin Seibert was back on the field practicing with his Sooner teammates. Seibert didn’t report with the rest of the team for the start of summer camp this past weekend because of some type of academic issue.
As has been the case the past two seasons, Seibert is expected to handle both the kicking and punting jobs for the Sooners this season.
The game of “Where’s Maea Landing?” has added yet another potential destination.
Earlier in the day, SI.com‘s Bruce Feldman reported that former LSU offensive lineman Maea Teuhema has been given permission to contact Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and USC as possible landing spots. In an update to his original report, Feldman added yet another team to the mix — UCLA.
The fact that UCLA is a potential buyer for Teuhema’s services shouldn’t come as a surprise as that program has been a player in the transfer market throughout this offseason.
One of Teuhema’s former teammates, LSU transfer offensive lineman Willie Allen, considered the Bruins before going the JUCO route. A month earlier, the football program officially added former Miami offensive tackleSunny Odogwu.
In mid-March, they confirmed that Michigan transfer Devin Asiasi had been added to the football roster as well.
The past two seasons, Teuhema started 21 games. Regardless of where he lands, if it’s at the FBS level, he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season.
You can take Lane Kiffin out of Tennessee but apparently can’t take the Tennessee out of Lane Kiffin. Sort of.
Everybody’s favorite Group of Five head coach announced the latest addition to his staff at Florida Atlantic late on Wednesday night and it’s a name that many Vols fans will instantly recognize in the form of Montario Hardesty.
Hardesty was a three-year starter in Knoxville but had his best season during his senior year that just so happened to overlap with Kiffin’s lone campaign as coach at Tennessee. He eventually became a second round pick of the Cleveland Browns back in 2010 but never could get back on track after suffering a knee injury as a rookie. Hardesty didn’t play in the pros again after 2013 but has transitioned into coaching at the FCS level recently, spending the past two seasons as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator at Norfolk State.
It’s unclear as to what the exact title Hardesty will have with the Owls as the school has not formally confirmed the hire despite Kiffin’s tweet on the matter. The Sun-Sentinel later reported that the head coach said the ex-tailback will have something to do with running the FAU weight room but was light on specifics and he is not listed on the team’s official coaching staff page yet.
Kiffin already has former NFL tailback (and UCF star from years ago) Kevin Smith serving as the team’s running backs coach under OC Kendal Briles.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke at length with the media on Thursday after the Crimson Tide’s preseason practice and finally addressed the looming situation with defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand following his arrest for DUI last weekend.
To the surprise of only a handful of folks outside of Tuscaloosa, the veteran coach is not going to suspend the expected starter for the team’s opener against Florida State in Atlanta next month.
Hand was arrested last Saturday for driving under the influence but it later surfaced that he was actually sleeping in his car near campus when he was cited by officers. While that was enough for him to be charged under the law in Alabama, it seems that added bit of information played some role in Saban’s decision to let the pass rusher play without sitting out a game or two.
The senior recorded just 21 tackles and two sacks across all 15 games for Alabama in 2016 but the former No. 1 overall recruit was widely expected to become a starter for the Tide and see his playing time (and production) skyrocket in 2017. While Seminoles fans were probably hoping not to see Hand chasing after quarterback Deondre Francois when Alabama plays Florida State in Week 1, it seems that will not be the case assuming he does “everything he is supposed to do” between now and September 2nd.
The eyes of Texas are upon… new lockers?
That was the case on Thursday as the Longhorns finally cut the ribbon and opened the doors to their expensive new locker room in Austin. Naturally there were plenty of film crews there to document the experience as players first laid eyes on the whopping $10,000 units and, as you would expect, the young college football players understandably went a bit nuts over all the bells and whistles.
Sure the flat-screen televisions as nameplates are cool and the built-in ventilation serves a practical purpose for players but the biggest takeaway from Thursday’s event might just be that new head coach Tom Herman has shaved his head and is sporting a much different look from the one he did just a few weeks ago at Big 12 Media Days.
Like the fancy lockers and new look though, it remains to be seen if all the changes going on around the UT program will translate into added wins on the actual football field in 2017 and beyond. That said, the team did debut in the Coaches Poll at No. 23 so it does seem preseason expectations are slowly returning to the 40 Acres and becoming more befitting to one of the Cadillac programs in college football.