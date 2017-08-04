Three-star 2017 Auburn signee moves on to Memphis

That didn’t even remotely take long. At all.

Monday, it was revealed by Gus Malzahn that 2017 signee Carlito Gonzalez would not be enrolling at the university or playing football for the Tigers this season because he failed to qualify academically. The Auburn head coach even stated at the time that Gonzalez is “in the process of looking for a junior college.”

Fast-forward to Thursday night, And Gonzalez has already found a new home — and it’s at the FBS level at Memphis.

From al.com:

Where the #uofm21 students at ?? change of plans University Of Memphis,” Gonzalez tweeted from his private account Thursday afternoon. “It’s so many connections and stuff being revealed and happening to me to prove That God Is REAL and he loves ME. I’m blessed humble. “Thankful I know I made headlines not attending (Auburn) that was all my fault but thanks to the man above and people who care I’ll be okay.

And Gonzalez, who will not play for the AAC Tigers in 2017, has already commenced working with his new team.

New arrival at practice today: Former Auburn signee Carlito Gonzalez. Getting some extra work in with Marcus Woodson after practice. — Tom Schad (@Tom_Schad) August 3, 2017

A three-star member of AU’s most recent recruiting class, Gonzalez was rated as the No. 27 safety in the country and the No. 37 player at any position in the state of Georgia.