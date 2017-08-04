Utah’s starting center carried off field after injury in practice

The center position at Utah has been a bit of a revolving door the past few seasons and the team is hoping that will not be the case once again in 2017 despite a potentially serious injury during their first day of full pads in preseason camp.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that senior starting center Lo Falemaka hurt his leg during Thursday afternoon’s practice and, “needed help off the field and wasn’t able to put much weight on his left leg.” Uh oh.
Falemaka assumed the starting spot last year after injuries sidelined former All-Pac-12 pick J.J. Dielman at the position. The Utes were looking to lean on the center position this fall as they transition to a new offensive system and deal with finding replacements for several key contributors along the line in 2017.
“We’re just hoping for the best,” head coach Kyle Whittingham told reporters, without going into specifics.
Sophomores Johnny Capra and Paul Toala are the two players expected to take Falemaka’s spot on the line if he’s out for any amount of time during preseason camp and beyond. The school typically plays things close to the vest when it comes to injury information so it could be a while before the full extent of Falemaka’s leg injury is known.
A wayward college football soul has seemingly found a new home courtesy of Lane Kiffin‘s FAU football program.
Thanks to a heads up from an alert reader, we have been made aware that former Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jeremiah Taleni is now listed on the Owls’ official online roster. An email sent to the university requesting confirmation and the details surrounding Taleni’s addition to the roster has yet to be met with a response.
It’s believed that Taleni is coming into Kiffin’s program as a graduate transfer, thus making him eligible to play immediately for the Owls in 2017. The upcoming season would be the lineman’s final season of eligibility.
The development comes a little over three months after Taleni was dismissed from Pat Narduzzi‘s program. The only explanation given for the punitive measure at the time it was announced was that it was disciplinary in nature.
His first two seasons, Taleni played in eight games with no starts as a reserve tackle. Last season, he started three of the seven games in which he played; those three starts came in the final three games of the regular season, setting the stage for what would’ve been an even bigger role at Pitt prior to his dismissal.
Numbers-wise, Florida State’s wide receiving corps was relatively thin entering summer camp. Now, it could be even thinner.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat‘s Jim Henry, Da’Vante Phillips has been arrested on five felony charges related to “cashing or depositing items with intent to defraud, grand theft.” TomahawkNation.com subsequently confirmed the initial report.
At this point in time, there are no details available as to what led to the arrest and charges. The football program did, though, announce that Phillips has been indefinitely suspended from the team by head coach Jimbo Fisher.
A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Phillips was rated as the No. 11 receiver in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Florida. After playing in 10 games, mainly on special teams, as a true freshman, Phillips caught four passes for 33 yards in the nine games in which he played last season.
Prior to the off-field situation, Phillips was expected to make a bigger contribution to FSU’s offense this season. Should he miss any playing time as a result of the arrest, or is even dismissed, it would leave the ‘Noles with just six scholarship receivers on the roster.
Even if it’s just a sliver, there’s some good news for one Hawaii football player dealing with a significant health issue.
In early July, Kalepo Naotala was seriously injured in a diving accident after jumping off a wall near the iconic Waikiki Beach. In confirming the injury and asking for prayers, the football program did not state the specific nature of the injury; Thursday night, the school confirmed in a press release that Naotala suffered a serious spinal cord injury and has been moved from a hospital to a treatment facility in Colorado to further his rehabilitation.
It was also announced by the university in the same release that Naotala and his family were on the receiving end of a grant from the College Football Assistance Fund (CFAF) to help with ongoing medical and non-medical costs. The CFAF was founded in 2010, and is described as “a group of collegiate coaches and athletic administrators concerned about the limited resources available to injured football players. Major donors include some of today’s top college football coaches and Bowls.”
The generous grant by no means ends the family’s financial responsibilities, but it will certainly help defray some of the rising medical costs. For those who are so inclined, you can make donations to further defray it at CFAFund.com, with any donation being placed in a fund reserved solely for Kalepo and his family.
Below are the statements from some of the pertinent parties involved.
NAOTALA FAMILY
“Words can’t express how blessed we’ve been in the midst of this trying time for our family. The outpouring of God’s love and grace through prayers, love and support from Virginia to Hawaii and now Colorado has been tremendous! We’d like to thank the College Football Assistance Fund (CFAF) for their support and generous donation in allowing our family to focus on Kalepo and his recovery & rehabilitation. We are grateful and appreciative that such an organization exists and is able to help us out during this critical time in our son’s life.”
HEAD COACH NICK ROLOVICH
“As unfortunate of an incident as it was for Kalepo, the outpouring of support has been amazing. With the help of the College Football Assistance Fund and many others who have generously supported the Naotala family, it will make their journey a little easier.”
ATHLETIC DIRECTOR DAVID MATLIN
“On behalf of the University of Hawaiʻi, we wish to extend our appreciation to the College Football Assistance Fund for their generosity and support of Kalepo. This gift will make a big difference in assisting the Naotala family in Kalepo’s road to recovery.”
That didn’t even remotely take long. At all.
Monday, it was revealed by Gus Malzahn that 2017 signee Carlito Gonzalez would not be enrolling at the university or playing football for the Tigers this season because he failed to qualify academically. The Auburn head coach even stated at the time that Gonzalez is “in the process of looking for a junior college.”
Fast-forward to Thursday night, And Gonzalez has already found a new home — and it’s at the FBS level at Memphis.
From al.com:
Where the #uofm21 students at ?? change of plans University Of Memphis,” Gonzalez tweeted from his private account Thursday afternoon. “It’s so many connections and stuff being revealed and happening to me to prove That God Is REAL and he loves ME. I’m blessed humble.
“Thankful I know I made headlines not attending (Auburn) that was all my fault but thanks to the man above and people who care I’ll be okay.
And Gonzalez, who will not play for the AAC Tigers in 2017, has already commenced working with his new team.
A three-star member of AU’s most recent recruiting class, Gonzalez was rated as the No. 27 safety in the country and the No. 37 player at any position in the state of Georgia.