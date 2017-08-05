12 months probation for Michigan WR Grant Perry; game status still unknown

A little more than a month after entering a plea, Grant Perry‘s case has wound its way through the penalty phase. Whether that will change his status with the Michigan football program remains to be seen.

According to mlive.com, Perry was sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty in late June to one felony count of resisting a police officer and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. Additionally, he was fined $748; will be forced to pay $117.95 in restitution for counseling his victim received; abstain from drugs and alcohol for a period of 12 months; and undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

In mid-October of last year, Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student outside of an East Lansing bar. As a result, Perry was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one each of a minor in possession of alcohol and resisting an officer. The latter charge is the felony, the others are misdemeanors.

After the victim, a Michigan State student, read an impact statement in which she told the court she’s been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, Perry stood before the court to apologize.

“I would like to say I’m sincerely sorry for everyone that had to get involved,” the Wolverines wide receiver said. “I want to personally apologize to (the victim) and her family and the officers involved for my behaviors actions.

“Thank you, your honor.”

In June, prior to a plea deal being reached, head coach Jim Harbaugh stated that Perry “won’t represent the team on the field in games until the case is finalized, until there’s closure.” Perry has been allowed to practice with the team during summer camp, but it’s uncertain whether he’ll be on the field for the Sept. 2 opener against Florida as the program has yet to update his status.

Last season, Perry had 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. His 14.1 yards per catch were third on the team for players with 10-plus receptions. Over his career, the junior has 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 catches.