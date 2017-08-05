2018 UCLA commit Marco Brewer facing multiple rape, sexual abuse charges

One potential member of UCLA’s 2018 recruiting will likely find himself on the outside of the Bruins looking in when all of this legal dust settles. Or even before if the football program decides to pull its scholarship offer.

According to the Corvallis Gazette-Times, Marco Brewer pleaded not guilty this past Wednesday to multiple felony charges related to the alleged sexual assault of “a person who was incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation or physical helplessness.” Specifically, the 17-year-old high school football player has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Because of the nature of the charges, Brewer would be charged and sentenced as an adult. The Gazette-Times notes that Brewer is free on a $450,000 bond.

The Bruins are not permitted to discuss Brewer’s situation, although it’s expected they will cut times with him at some point, if they haven’t already. Brewer’s high school is not prepared to say whether the player will be permitted to suit up for the team this fall.

A three-star 2018 recruit, Brewer is rated as the No. 55 offensive guard in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Oregon. He verbally committed to the Bruins in June.

(Tip O’ the Cap: BruinsNation.com)