BYU’s Austin McChesney reportedly suffers another torn ACL

When it comes to one of his ACLs, Austin McChesney has no luck at all. Reportedly
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed Friday that McChesney suffered an unspecified injury during a summer camp practice session Thursday. While the coach did not detail the exact nature of the injury, local reports have it as a torn ACL that will sideline the sophomore cornerback for all of the 2017 season.
Sitake did go so far as allow that the injury his player suffered was significant.
“It doesn’t look too good for him with the injury,” Sitake said according to the Deseret News. “He was having a great camp and it’s one of the unfortunate parts of the game. It’s just a sad part. We hate to lose someone that was on our two-deep at corner.”
The injury is believed to be to his right ACL; McChesney tore his left ACL in an early-November game against Cincinnati last year. Prior to that, he had played in the first nine games of the year.
McChesney had been slated for a significant role this season as a backup.
That Power Five line addition North Carolina thought it was getting? Never mind.
On social media Saturday morning, Khaliel Rodgers announced that he has decided to retire from football. “The goals I’ve set for myself are bigger than football,” Rodgers said of his decision to leave the sport.
The offensive lineman had announced in March his decision to transfer into the Tar Heels football program.
“The game of football has been a blessing to me & my family,” Rodgers began in his Facebook post. “Football provided a half a million dollar education for free & connections with people from all over the country that will last a lifetime. It has brought me to places I never dreamed about going and memories I will always cherish.”
After deciding to leave USC, Rodgers initially committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Iowa State before flipping to UNC. As a graduate transfer, Rodgers also held offers from, among others, Baylor, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, and Pittsburgh.
With the Trojans, Rodgers started a total of nine games — six at center, three at guard. All of those starts came in 2014 and 2015 as he was moved to the defensive line in 2016.
At UNC, Rodgers was expected to battle for playing time and even a starting job along the offensive line, more than likely at the guard position.
Baylor football hasn’t had much to smile about of late. This weekend, they have something to absolutely bust a gut over.
After a Friday practice, BU associate athletic director Sean Padden and a robotic tackling dummy raced each other over 40 yards in a contest that, per head coach Matt Rhule, determined curfew. The human won quite handily, which apparently didn’t make the robot happy.
At all.
That. Was. Spectacular. And pretty damn fine form for that matter.
For those curious, Padden is doing just fine, outside of a bit of a bruised ego perhaps.
Former Kent State tight end O.J. Santiago rejoined his alma mater’s football team in 2016 as a student-assistant coach as he was finishing up his bachelor’s degree at the university. As the Golden Flashes kicked of summer camp Thursday morning, Santiago has received a promotion.
The football program announced Friday that Santiago has been named as Paul Haynes‘ tight ends coach, appropriately enough. Additionally, Santiago will hold the title of assistant special teams coordinator.
“Our players were super-excited when they found out he was going to be the coach,” the head coach said quotes distributed by the school. “He brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm. And when you put together his experience in the NFL, the fact that he put on this uniform and his time with the team last year, it really excites our guys.”
Santiago was a three-time letter-winner with the Flashes from 1994-96 and was an All-MAC selection at tight end his senior season. He was also a three-time Academic All-MAC selection who went on to a nine-year NFL career that included a start in the Super Bowl for the Super Bowl after the 1999 season.
This will mark the first on-field job in Santiago’s coaching career.
With Santiago’s hiring, there are now three former Golden Flashes football players on the coaching staff, with the new addition joining his boss, Haynes, as well as defensive line coach Colin Ferrell.
I don’t know about on it, but off of the field Kylin Hill is decidedly — and dangerously — fast.
According to the Starkville Daily News, the Mississippi State running back was arrested late in the afternoon Thursday on a charge of reckless driving. It’s alleged that Hill was driving his 2015 blue Dodge Challenger in excess of 120 miles per hour.
On the football side, it doesn’t appear any punishment is in the offing for the freshman.
From the Daily News:
Hill practiced with the Bulldogs on Friday. After practice, MSU head coach Dan Mullen said Hill wouldn’t face any punishment other than the fallout from his arrest.
“I think he has some legal issues he’s going to have to deal with and pay a fine I think,” Mullen said.
A four-star member of MSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Hill was rated as the No. 15 back in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Mississippi. Only two signees in the Bulldogs’ class this year were rated higher.