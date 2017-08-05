BYU’s Austin McChesney reportedly suffers another torn ACL

When it comes to one of his ACLs, Austin McChesney has no luck at all. Reportedly

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed Friday that McChesney suffered an unspecified injury during a summer camp practice session Thursday. While the coach did not detail the exact nature of the injury, local reports have it as a torn ACL that will sideline the sophomore cornerback for all of the 2017 season.

Injures have struck both #Utes & #BYU. OL Lo Falemaka went down at Utah yesterday. Austin McChesney tore his ACL & is out for year in Provo. — Jake Hatch (@JacobCHatch) August 4, 2017

Sitake did go so far as allow that the injury his player suffered was significant.

“It doesn’t look too good for him with the injury,” Sitake said according to the Deseret News. “He was having a great camp and it’s one of the unfortunate parts of the game. It’s just a sad part. We hate to lose someone that was on our two-deep at corner.”

The injury is believed to be to his right ACL; McChesney tore his left ACL in an early-November game against Cincinnati last year. Prior to that, he had played in the first nine games of the year.

McChesney had been slated for a significant role this season as a backup.