Chance Hall, starting Vols RT when healthy, out for all of 2017

When healthy, Chance Hall has been the anchor on the far end of the right side of Tennessee’s offensive line. Unfortunately, that’s a rather significant caveat that has, again, reared its injured head.

Following practice Friday night, Butch Jones confirmed that Hall will be sidelined for the whole of the 2017 season because of a knee injury. The lineman will undergo season-ending surgery at some point in the not-too-distant future.

“He’ll come back, and he’ll be stronger than ever for it,” the head coach said of the junior.

It’s unclear when this injury happened and if it’s related to an issue last season.

Hall started 13 games of the 16 games he played the past two seasons, all at right tackle. Knee surgery last August sidelined for the first half of the 2016 season, but he came back to start six games at the end of the year for the Vols. As a true freshman the year before, Hall started the last seven games at right tackle for the Vols.

He was named Freshman All-American after the 2015 season.