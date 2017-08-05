Ex-Kent State TE O.J. Santiago named Golden Flashes’ TEs coach

Former Kent State tight end O.J. Santiago rejoined his alma mater’s football team in 2016 as a student-assistant coach as he was finishing up his bachelor’s degree at the university. As the Golden Flashes kicked of summer camp Thursday morning, Santiago has received a promotion.

The football program announced Friday that Santiago has been named as Paul Haynes‘ tight ends coach, appropriately enough. Additionally, Santiago will hold the title of assistant special teams coordinator.

“Our players were super-excited when they found out he was going to be the coach,” the head coach said quotes distributed by the school. “He brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm. And when you put together his experience in the NFL, the fact that he put on this uniform and his time with the team last year, it really excites our guys.”

Santiago was a three-time letter-winner with the Flashes from 1994-96 and was an All-MAC selection at tight end his senior season. He was also a three-time Academic All-MAC selection who went on to a nine-year NFL career that included a start in the Super Bowl for the Super Bowl after the 1999 season.

This will mark the first on-field job in Santiago’s coaching career.

With Santiago’s hiring, there are now three former Golden Flashes football players on the coaching staff, with the new addition joining his boss, Haynes, as well as defensive line coach Colin Ferrell.