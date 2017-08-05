Miss. St. RB Kylin Hill arrested after being clocked at 120-plus mph

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

I don’t know about on it, but off of the field Kylin Hill is decidedly — and dangerously — fast.

According to the Starkville Daily News, the Mississippi State running back was arrested late in the afternoon Thursday on a charge of reckless driving. It’s alleged that Hill was driving his 2015 blue Dodge Challenger in excess of 120 miles per hour.

On the football side, it doesn’t appear any punishment is in the offing for the freshman.

From the Daily News:

Hill practiced with the Bulldogs on Friday. After practice, MSU head coach Dan Mullen said Hill wouldn’t face any punishment other than the fallout from his arrest. “I think he has some legal issues he’s going to have to deal with and pay a fine I think,” Mullen said.

A four-star member of MSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Hill was rated as the No. 15 back in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Mississippi. Only two signees in the Bulldogs’ class this year were rated higher.