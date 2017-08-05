Of late, preseason coaches’ poll predicts extremely shallow national title contender pool

Yes, polls, especially ones released more than three weeks before a season actually begins, are essentially useless and merely fodder for discussion ahead of actual football being played. This poll, though, may help narrow the discussion field of potential national title contenders considerably.

This week, the USA Today Coaches’ poll was released way too early, with Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, USC, Clemson and Penn State occupying the Nos. 1-6 spots in the initial Top 25, respectively.

Why is that arbitrary number of six potentially significant? Over the past 15 seasons, 10 of the eventual national champions began the season ranked in the Top Six of the preseason coaches’ poll.

Clemson, 2016, No. 2

Alabama, 2015, No. 3

Ohio State, 2014, No. 6

Alabama, 2012, No. 2

Alabama, 2011, No. 2

Alabama, 2009, No. 5

Florida, 2008, No. 5

LSU, 2007, No. 2

Texas, 2005, No. 2

USC, 2004, No. 1

Add 2006 Florida (No. 8 to start that season) into the equation, and 11 of the last 15 national champions began the season inside of the coaches’ Top 10. The outliers?

Florida State, 2013, No. 12

Auburn, 2010, No. 23

LSU, 2003, No. 15

Ohio State, 2002, No. 12

To further refine it, just twice in the last 13 years has the eventual national champion been outside of the Top Eight in the coaches’ preseason poll.

So, what does it all mean? Not a damn thing, really, but congratulations anyway to fan bases of Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, USC, Clemson, Penn State, Washington and Oklahoma as one of you will (very likely) be celebrating a national championship at season’s end. Probably. Maybe.